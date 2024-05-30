Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Jewish survivor of Hamas Oct. 7 terror attack is 'still reeling,' pleads for peace in Israel

'I didn't do anything. I only woke up as a Jew ... It felt like the Holocaust'

Lauren Green By Lauren Green Fox News
Published
close
Jewish Democrat criticizes Biden for not pressuring Hamas to release Israeli hostages Video

Jewish Democrat criticizes Biden for not pressuring Hamas to release Israeli hostages

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., joins 'Your World with Neil Cavuto' to discuss a letter from 26 House Democrats criticizing President Biden for withholding weapons from Israel.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Eden Gefner said it must have been a miracle, surviving the Oct. 7th attack — hearing Hamas gunfire break through their front door as she and others hid in their safe room, tensely listening as Hamas terrorists rummaged through their home.

Said Gefner, "As the minutes passed by, we started to understand that there [were] so many terrorists in the kibbutz, because you [could] see … people writing in the community WhatsApp group."

People were saying, "I can hear them screaming, ‘Kill the Jews!’" she said.

HERO SAVED WOMAN'S FAMILY FROM THE HOLOCAUST: STORY IS ‘CHILLINGLY RELEVANT’ TODAY, SAYS AUTHOR

Her mind is still reeling from it to this day, she said. 

"I can't stop thinking that on Saturday morning, I didn't do anything. I only woke up as a Jew. So I really felt like [we were] in the Holocaust."

Eden Gefner

Edna Gefner, 28, was born and raised in Kibbutz Re'im in Israel, three miles from the Gaza border — a stone's throw from where the Supernova Sukkot music festival took place and where Hamas killed 364 civilians on Oct. 7. She nearly died in the terror attack — and spoke recently of her experiences.  (Eden Gefner)

Gefner, 28, was born and raised in Kibbutz Re'im in Israel.

This is just three miles from the border with Gaza — a stone's throw from where the Supernova Sukkot music festival took place. It is where Hamas killed 364 civilians on Oct. 7. 

That day, in an instant, she went from being a normal millennial thinking about her future to believing she was now in the Holocaust — that she and her family would die just for being Jews.

She went from being a normal millennial thinking about her future to believing she was now in the Holocaust.

She said she now thought, "I didn't graduate. I didn't get married. I didn't accomplish all my dreams. This is it."

ISRAELI SOLDIER GRAVELY INJURED IN OCT. 7 TERROR ATTACK FINDS NEW FAITH, OFFERS HOPE TO OTHERS 

On a recent episode of "Lighthouse Faith" podcast recorded in East Hampton, New York, Gefner talked just before she told her story of survival to a small group at Chabad of the Hamptons. 

It's part of the Faces of October 7th Project, which aims to "humanize the consequences of terrorism and challenge the support that terrorist organizations like Hamas have garnered, particularly among young people."

Gefner recounted how her mother used to talk about the beauty of Gaza.   

Oct. 7 terror memorial

Rudy Glazer, whose brother Ranani Glazer (age 23) was killed in the Oct. 7 attack, hugs a photo of his brother at a photo memorial at the site of the Super Nova music festival on Dec. 18, 2023, at the Nova festival site in Re'im, Israel. The music festival was among the first sites attacked by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, sparking the current war between Israel and Hamas.   (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

"My parents have [these] amazing, nostalgic stories about back then, when they went to Gaza, and they were in the market over there, went to the beach in Gaza ... which is super beautiful."

For years, her mother told her that nothing would happen, that they would be in peace. Gefner lived with the sincere belief that Jews and Palestinians could exist together.

Gefner and her parents and boyfriend woke to the sound of civil defense sirens ... not unusual. Then the sirens sounded for a second time — then a third. 

Over the years, Gefner, who's studying management and psychology at Reichman University in Herzliya near Tel Aviv, said there's been an escalation of aggression by Hamas.  

SURVIVOR OF HAMAS TERROR ATTACK ON ISRAEL RECOUNTS PAIN, GRIEF OF LOSING ‘ANGEL’ BOYFRIEND ON OCT. 7 

"I remember in 2014, Hamas was, I would say, popping out from these tunnels in some kibbutzim."

Still, she thought of these things as normal occurrences of microaggressions — until the morning of Oct. 7, 2023.

Gefner and her parents and boyfriend woke up to the sound of civil defense sirens ... not unusual. But then the sirens sounded for a second time ... and then a third. 

Hamas terrorists in Israel

This image from undated bodycam video footage taken by a downed Hamas terrorist and released by Israel Defense Forces shows a Hamas terrorist walking around a residential neighborhood at a location in southern Israel.  (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

The group turned on the TV to learn that Hamas had launched a major attack on the area and were shooting civilians and taking hostages.

The family fled to the safe room. But the rooms don't have locks by design in case of fire.

The decision was made that if they were going to die, they would die together. 

Gefner said she remembered that her grandmother, who survived the Holocaust in Europe, always told them the attic was their safe place against Nazis. 

The family went to head to the attic — yet her father decided he would not. 

MOTHER OF AMERICAN-ISRAELI HOSTAGE TAKEN ON OCT. 7 SAYS HER FAITH HELPS HER THROUGH HER DARKEST DEPTHS OF PAIN

So the decision was made that if they were going to die, they would die together. They returned to the safe room.

Soon they heard gunfire close to their home. Gefner recorded on her phone the rapid-fire sounds of an automatic rifle close by. Because of her stint in the Israeli army, she knew these were Hamas weapons — not the IDF. 

Person with Israeli flag

Family and friends of hostage Yarden Roman-Gat are shown walking barefoot amid outlines during a march through Tel Aviv in solidarity after she was kidnapped barefoot from a kibbutz during the Hamas Oct. 7 attacks.  (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

There was a knock on their glass front door, then another knock — then gunfire.

Gefner said, "We [could] hear ... the door shattering into a million pieces. And like a horror movie when everything became quiet — you can only hear the steps when he tried to look for us."

She said her father and her boyfriend held onto the door knob with all their strength, knowing it was a matter of life or death. 

"The devil was inside our whole house, in our home. And my father began to say goodbye to my mom."

They'd already gotten a text from a neighbor who said their other neighbor was shot and killed in front of his young children.

"For me and my family, it was the … scariest moment. Because actually the devil was inside our whole house, in our home. And my father began to say goodbye to my mom."

Gefner said she looked at her boyfriend. She recalled that his eyes said, "How are we going to survive it?"

Hamas terrorists inside Israel during attack

This is yet another image from undated bodycam video footage taken by a downed Hamas terrorist and released by Israel Defense Forces — it shows a Hamas terrorist walking around a residential neighborhood at an undisclosed location in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

The terrorist was inside their home. "All of a sudden, we saw the door[knob] going down — like [he was trying] to open the door. But then my father and my boyfriend tried to prevent him. And we [had] this kind of battle of the door."

For several minutes, it was a tug of war ... literally. 

WOMAN VANDALIZES ISRAELI HOSTAGE POSTERS RIGHT IN FRONT OF CAPTIVES' FAMILY MEMBERS IN NEW YORK CITY 

Then more silence. 

Endless silence. 

Would the terrorist try to shoot through the safe room? 

For 30 hours, the family remained in the safe room, unsure of what they would find. 

Was there a Hamas terrorist waiting for them to emerge? Would the terrorist try to shoot through the safe room? Maybe he was in the attic; maybe he was starting a fire to burn the house down. But nothing.

Gefner said, "For me, it was a miracle."

Pro-Israel Rally

Police officers keep pro-Israel protesters away from people gathered for a demonstration in support of Palestinians at Washington Square Park in New York City on Nov. 24, 2023. Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the Oct. 7 attack, which Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians in southern Israel, and saw about 240 people taken hostage. Hamas on November 24 freed a first batch of hostages seized in the deadliest attack in Israel's history.  (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Mystery — and gratitude

In other kibbutzin, Hamas were not so easy on safe-room doors. 

Gefner said she has classmates from high school who are now orphans because Hamas used explosives and shot through doors.

"I can't understand," she said today. "He [the Hamas terrorist] knew that we [were] in the home because he tried to open the door, and he met our resistance from the other side. So he knew that we [were] inside … I'm still thinking about it now. Why did he give up?"

Hundreds of anti-Israel agitators stage a demonstration outside of NYU’s Stern School of Business in Manhattan

Pro-Israel counter-protesters watch as hundreds of anti-Israel agitators stage a demonstration outside of NYU’s Stern School of Business in Manhattan on April 22, 2024. The protesters staged a tent encampment in front of the school and demanded a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

 It remains a mystery — for which Gefner said she is grateful to this day.

In the months since Oct. 7, 2023, Gefner faced the political fallout as Israel became immersed in a long-term offensive against Hamas in Gaza. 

Her boyfriend served for three months in the military through November. He told her of the network of tunnels built by Hamas in Gaza — and of the hideouts and offices built beneath schools and hospitals.

"It's very simple. Israel has to destroy Hamas."

American politicians, too, have been on the offensive in support of Israel against a rising tide of anger over the thousands of Palestinians in Gaza who have been killed in the campaign to root out Hamas. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., emphasized recently on "Fox & Friends" that the target is not civilians, but Hamas. 

"It's very simple," said Rubio. "Israel has to destroy Hamas. Hamas has basically defined victory as survival. The fact that they are still in place and can hold press conferences and put out statements — that is victory for Hamas."

Sen. Rubio reacts to anti-Israel protests during Blinken's testimony: 'Hamas thinks they have the upper hand' Video

Gefner said she feels frustrated by the rise of antisemitism and by the protests on college campuses and in city streets in America. 

"I wish that all the hate that they have toward the Jewish people and toward Israel — [that] they just take it to Hamas," she said.

It is Hamas, she said, that has the Palestinians in chains — not Israel, not the Jews.  

"They need to shout, ‘Free Palestinians from Hamas,’ not ‘free from Israel.’ Hamas is holding Palestine — not us," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But as a child of Israel who has never known a time when Israel did not exist, she is pleading not only for her future — but for the Palestinians' future as well.

"We have one Earth," said Hefner. 

"I will say one space. And we all need to understand how we could live together."  

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Lauren Green currently serves as Fox News Channel's (FNC) chief religion correspondent based in the New York bureau. She joined FNC in 1996. Her new book is "Lighthouse Faith: God as a Living Reality in a World Immersed in Fog." She is host of Fox News Digital's "Spirited Debate."