'Jesus in Space': Faith and science take center stage on space shuttle flight in new book

A new children's book tells the true story of astronauts partaking of the Eucharist during a NASA spaceflight.

"Jesus in Space: A True Story That's Out of This World" by Cecilia Cicone tells of Dr. Tom Jones, a NASA astronaut who was selected for Endeavor Space Shuttle mission STS-59.

A digital media strategist for the Diocese of Gary, Indiana, Cicone was inspired to write the book after she read "Sky Walking: An Astronaut's Memoir" by Jones, a book originally published in 2006.

"The memoir is mostly scientific, but it acts as a journal of his time with NASA, and [Jones] talks about his faith throughout it," Cicone told Fox News Digital in an interview.

"The section on receiving Holy Communion on STS-59 was so incredibly beautiful, and I knew the story needed to be told," she said.

"Jesus in Space" tells that story to primary school readers in grades one through three.

The book begins with Jones' training as an astronaut — and continues to when he learns he's been picked to join STS-59 as a mission specialist.

After he's selected for the mission, Jones thanks Jesus for "the chance to use the gifts God had given him to help people," the book says.

Jones remains steadfast in prayer and goes to Mass.

Before blastoff, his mission commander raises the possibility of his receiving Holy Communion while in space, according to the book.

Catholics believe in transubstantiation — that, during the Mass, the bread and wine literally become the body and blood of Jesus Christ during the consecration, notes the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

On STS-59, three consecrated Eucharistic hosts were brought into space in a pyx, a small container used to transport the Eucharist — thus, bringing Jesus Christ into space.

The three Catholic astronauts — Commander Sidney Gutierrez, Pilot Kevin Chilton and Jones — received the Eucharist while orbiting the earth on April 7, 1994, the book says.

In addition to the story, the book also includes a timeline of real-life events, starting from Jones' selection to the astronaut class on Jan. 16, 1990, to Space Shuttle Endeavour's safe return to Earth on April 20, 1994.

There is also a "more to know" section at the end that provides age-appropriate instruction in Catholic doctrine on the Eucharist.

The timeline was a later addition to the book, Cicone noted.

Pauline Books & Media, she said, "recommended adding a timeline to reinforce the fact that it's a true story, so I did some deeper research into NASA's records."

Jones himself reviewed and fact-checked the manuscript. He also contributed a message to young readers at the end, encouraging them in their faith and in their future goals.

"Knowing God was with me on my space journeys helped me succeed in my work as an astronaut, exploring this tremendous universe," wrote Jones.

"As you journey through life on and off our Spaceship Earth, receive Communion at Mass and take Jesus along in your heart," he also wrote.

The book was published on March 1, 2023, more than three years after Cicone wrote the first draft of the story.

"Throughout the entire process, it's been neat to see that other people have been just as excited about ‘Jesus in Space’ as I am," she said.

"Everyone, from the editors to the marketing team to people who have heard about the book in one way or another, has just thought it's such a cool story," she also said.

"Many people have been surprised to find out that it's a true story and I didn't just make it up."

"Jesus in Space" quickly sold out its initial run on Amazon; it has since been restocked.

"It's really exciting to know that this story is actually going out into the world," said Cicone.

"I have a feeling it's going to do a lot of good."