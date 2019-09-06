Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Aniston reveals drugstore secret to perfect skin

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 6 are here.

Celebrities – they’re just like us. Or, at least, they use products just like us.

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that the secret to her ageless good looks is in part thanks to drugstore staple Aveeno.

“I’ve been using Aveeno since I was a teenager,” the 50-year-old star shared in an interview with InStyle.

Jennifer Aniston has been using Aveeno for her skin since she was in her teens, she revealed.

Jennifer Aniston has been using Aveeno for her skin since she was in her teens, she revealed. (Getty)

The “Friends” actor’s devotion to the brand has continued on for over 30 years, even becoming the spokesperson for the popular moisturizer in 2013.

However, Aniston is not the only superstar who has kept her skincare routine consistent for decades.

Jennifer Lopez shared in an interview with InStyle last year that her beauty regimen has remained the same since her 20s – marking nearly three decades for the newly 50-year-old musician and actor.

“It has always been about maintenance. I take more and more pride in maintaining a healthy routine – whether it is how I take care of my skin or my body as a whole,” Lopez said.

