Jennifer Aniston reveals drugstore secret to perfect skin

Celebrities – they’re just like us. Or, at least, they use products just like us.

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that the secret to her ageless good looks is in part thanks to drugstore staple Aveeno.

“I’ve been using Aveeno since I was a teenager,” the 50-year-old star shared in an interview with InStyle.

The “Friends” actor’s devotion to the brand has continued on for over 30 years, even becoming the spokesperson for the popular moisturizer in 2013.

However, Aniston is not the only superstar who has kept her skincare routine consistent for decades.

Jennifer Lopez shared in an interview with InStyle last year that her beauty regimen has remained the same since her 20s – marking nearly three decades for the newly 50-year-old musician and actor.

“It has always been about maintenance. I take more and more pride in maintaining a healthy routine – whether it is how I take care of my skin or my body as a whole,” Lopez said.

