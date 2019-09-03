Charlize Theron among celebs bringing back the bowl cut

Grab a spoon, because bowl cuts are back.

It appears Hollywood celebs are officially out of ideas – and are looking to the '90s for help. Which has led to the apparent return of the decade’s quintessential 'do: the bowl cut.

Charlize Theron posted on Instagram that she was rocking the short haircut, which boasts a straight fringe that is the same length around the entire circumference of the head.

Theron is pulling off the controversial look, which was styled with blond highlights and short, dark sideburns.

However, the hairstyle – which was reportedly influenced by supermodel Linda Evangelista – appears to be purely professional, as the Oscar-winning actress indicated in her post that the look is for her reprise of the role of Cipher in next year's "Fast & Furious 9."

Theron is not the only actress to sport the bowl cut on the silver screen, though. "Terminator: Dark Fate" star Mackenzie Davis has a similarly styled hairdo in the upcoming action flick – though it's a little rougher around the edges than Theron’s coiffed crop.

For those who aren't bowled over by the symmetrical cut, there’s also the trusty bob, which has been making headlines as the style of the season – and maybe even the year – after Ivanka Trump stepped out with it.

The president's daughter debuted the above-the-shoulder one-length cut while on a visit to Colombia to advocate for female entrepreneurs.

