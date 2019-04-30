Get the Look: Jennifer Lopez’s radiant skin

Let’s get… glowing! Though much has changed through Jennifer Lopez’s 20-plus years in the spotlight, one constant has remained the same — her seemingly ageless, radiant skin.

While the 49-year-old star is as busy as ever — judging “World of Dance,” filming the upcoming flick “Hustlers” and enjoying life with fiancé Alex Rodriguez — there’s no sign of stress on her gorgeous complexion. With that as inspiration, ALMAY's Global Makeup Artist and Educator Kira Nasrat shared some DIY tricks with Fox News Lifestyle on copying the look at home.

According to the Los Angeles-based Nasrat, whose clientele includes Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron and Natalie Dyer, the first step in imitating J.Lo’s likely regime for beautiful skin begins not with makeup, but a healthy lifestyle.

“You have to start by having a clean slate, morning and night, so make sure you're washing off your makeup before bed and in between the day after workouts so your skin doesn't get clogged up and break out,” Nasrat said. “I always carry, in my personal and professional kit, the Almay Oil Free Makeup Remover Towelettes.”

In addition, the makeup pro recommends exfoliating the face “once or twice a week, depending on your skin” to remove dead skin and increase blood circulation. Nasrat herself is a fan of the Revive Exfoliating Cleanser, “because it deep cleans without drying and leaves the skin polished.”

As for makeup, Nasrat notes that “our skin tone can fluctuate by a few shades” during the summer months, making a lightweight, naturally finished type product like Almay’s Smart Shade Skintone Matching Makeup a great choice as the weather transitions in the weeks ahead.

“The secret to having that healthy glowing skin is to use a product that amplifies that. Youthful, healthy skin isn't covered in layers of makeup,” she advises.

“Bronzed glowing skin is always 'in' if you ask me. This is why it’s important to use a bronzer that will be suitable for your skin needs,” the celebrity makeup artist continued, suggesting that fans “with more oily skin” use a powder-based bronzer, while fans with skin “more on the dry side” should select a cream bronzer to create a totally dewy finish.

Some of Nasrat’s go-to bronzers include Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate creams and Almay Bronzer, too.

As for highlighting, Nasrat suggests going bold with a product like the Almay Instant Glow Highlighting Duo to illuminate “all of the areas” where you will catch the light.

“All of the highpoints of the face, brow bone, cheekbone, cupids bow, down the bridge of the nose, tip of the nose and shoulders,” she says.

Ta-da! You’ve got a glowing, gorgeous complexion that would surely win applause from Lopez herself.

In a larger sense, however, the A-lister has previously revealed that she thinks beauty is only skin deep.

“I also definitely think beauty comes from within – you have to have keep your mind, soul, body and spirit in sync,” Lopez told InStyle in a March 2018 interview. “I am a firm believer in meditating and when you are happy and feel joy and love, you radiate beauty.”

She continued to dish to the magazine that her overall wellness routine “hasn’t really changed” since she was in her 20s and 30s.

“It has always been about maintenance. I take more and more pride in maintaining a healthy routine – whether it is how I take care of my skin or my body as a whole,” the star said.

