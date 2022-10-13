Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired Halloween costumes: Twitter, TikTok freak out over ‘disgusting’ trend

The Jeffrey Dahmer craze has arrived just in time to be taken — well, too far, according to some people.

This Halloween, costumes modeled after serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer are expected to be hugely popular.

The trend follows Netflix’s release of "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which has become the second-biggest English-speaking series in Netflix history.

SERIAL KILLER JEFFREY DAHMER'S PRISON GLASSES ARE BEING SOLD FOR $150K

Now, Halloween enthusiasts are floating the idea of pulling on an orange jumpsuit, wearing a pair of wide-set aviator frames — and hitting the town in a Dahmer-lookalike costume.

But the inspiration has the internet outraged — with many social media users begging the public to forget about Halloween and the festivities around it and to instead think about the families of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims.

"I think that the Jeffrey Dahmer costumes are a step too far," Twitter user @swifteves tweeted on Thursday.

"These things actually happened. Families have trauma from these events," the person wrote.

"This is gonna be a hard Halloween for some, and I feel truly sad that’s the case."

JEFFREY DAHMER INTERVIEWER PUSHES BACK ON CRITICISM NETFLIX SERIES ‘ROMANTICIZES’ HIS CRIMES

Twitter user @kelsibreannx blasted out a reminder on Monday that "Jeffrey Dahmer was a real person that really murdered people and it really isn’t cute or quirky to make it a Halloween costume."

"Why does being Jeffery Dahmer seem like a good Halloween costume idea to anyone?" @sweetlikecj questioned in a Tuesday tweet.

"It’s strange because he is not a character; he was a real, vile person."

JEFFREY DAHMER ATTORNEY TAPES HEARD IN SHOCKING NETFLIX DOC: ‘A LOT OF REASONS TO TELL THIS STORY TODAY’

A viral tweet from @kirawontmiss suggested, "The amount of Jeffrey Dahmer costumes this Halloween is gonna be disgusting."

TikTok users expressed the same concerns, as several videos posted on the site mapped out the costume inspiration.

TikToker Lydia Bird posted a video with the caption "scary but creative" — and listed items available on Amazon to build the look, including a plastic heart.

"Absolutely not," commented one user.

But Bird argued in a comment sent to Fox News Digital that "Halloween is meant to be scary and is a strange holiday to begin with."

‘MONSTER’: JEFFREY DAHMER SURVIVOR NEVER RECOVERED AFTER HARROWING ESCAPE FROM KILLER, DEFENSE ATTORNEY SAYS

"So, although it is not in good taste, it is Halloween," she wrote.

Dallas creator and TikToker Mallory Lee Richardson posted a video warning on the app with the caption, "Please do not be JEFFREY DAHMER for Halloween!"

"It’s not funny to be him for Halloween," she said.

"If you’re considering being him, just put yourself in the families of the victims’ shoes," she added.

In a conversation with Fox News Digital, Richardson revealed that she was forced to block several "scary" accounts that seemed to be idolizing Dahmer.

"Seems a little demonic," she said, expressing her opinion.

Fox Nation's "Crime Stories" host Nancy Grace weighed in on the issue, telling Fox News Digital this week that even though she is a Halloween lover, dressing up as a murderer is taking it too far, in her view.

"I love Halloween. I mean, I really love Halloween!" said Grace.

"We all go trick-or-treating. We have a trunk fest at our church. We decorate our home and yard. We're all in. I understand because I’m a true Halloweener … but I'm also a crime victim," she added.

"There's really no way to describe what a murder victim's family goes through under ‘normal’ circumstances."

She also said, "I can’t imagine how hurtful it would be if I were in the shoes in the place of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims' families."

Grace specifically called out any vendors or stores that are selling Dahmer costumes and said she considered it just plain "wrong."

"There's really no way to describe what a murder victim's family goes through under ‘normal’ circumstances," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But to see their murders become the butt of a joke … a joke costume sold at Halloween? It's not just hurtful … it’s BLOOD MONEY … and it’s wrong," said Grace.