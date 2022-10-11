Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Jeffrey Dahmer interviewer pushes back on criticism Netflix series 'romanticizes' his crimes

Nancy Glass argues the true crime series satisfies a 'morbid curiosity' surrounding the serial killings

Bailee Hill
By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Journalist Nancy Glass, who interviewed Jeffrey Dahmer, joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss her sit-down interview with the killer and how the platform is under fire for the new series. 

The last journalist to interview infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is pushing back against critics who claim Netflix's new series on the killer "romanticizes" his horrific acts. 

Journalist Nancy Glass joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss scrutiny surrounding the new series, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," and her sit-down interview with the convicted serial killer in 1993. 

"No, I don't," Glass told co-host Bill Hemmer when asked if the series romanticizes the twisted tragedies. "I think that what they do is sort of satisfy our curiosity about how could something like this really happen. Everybody wants to know… how could it happen? Could I spot this? How do I avoid this?"

KATY PERRY AND KESHA GET SLAMMED FOR JEFFREY DAHMER REFERENCES IN SONGS AMID ‘MONSTER’ RELEASE ON NETFLIX

"I know that that may seem bizarre, but I think it's more about morbid curiosity than romanticism," she continued. 

Netflix has also faced criticism from the family members of Dahmer's victims, with some arguing the platform should have reached out to them beforehand about the series. 

"No matter what, it isn't a good feeling for the family members, but it wasn't a documentary, it's a work of fiction," Glass said. "For example, this idea that neighbors called all the time, they didn't. That was not true."

"This is… a miniseries by a producer and writer who do really great programming, and that's what they did here," she continued. "They sort of combined a lot of different things that happen."

The Milwaukee serial killer was killed by another inmate in 1994 when he was bludgeoned to death at 34 years old. 

Dahmer was a convicted sex offender. He committed rape, murder and dismemberment of 17 individuals over a span of more than a decade.

His crimes garnered international attention, but Glass said it was alarming how "normal" he seemed during their "Inside Edition" interview at his Wisconsin maximum-security prison.

"It would have been a big relief if he had been like Charles Manson or something," Glass said. "Then you would say, ‘Oh, my God, I could have spotted that a mile off.’ You never would have spotted it."

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital. Story ideas can be sent to bailee.hill@fox.com 