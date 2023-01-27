JCPenney partners with shelters to help senior dogs like Kofi of Texas find a home

JCPenney is partnering with local shelters around the country to help adoptable senior dogs find their forever homes.

The large retailer is taking its well-known JCPenney-style portraits of the dogs — so that interested adopters can step forward to help animals in need.

Kofi is a spaniel mix at the Dallas Pets Alive organization in Dallas, Texas — and he desperately needs a home.

Kofi is looking for a forever home where he could spend the last chapter of his life.

He is well-behaved and considered docile — fully content with just sitting quieting next to his new owner, according to the organization.

Kofi has a black-and-gold coloring and his fur is said to be silky soft — making him an easy dog to keep petting.

He weighs roughly 35 pounds and enjoys going on walks, Fox News Digital is told.

"We’re excited to give the senior dogs in these shelters their chance to shine."

He also gets along well with others — so having other pets or children in the house could be good for him.

Kofi is spayed, neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on all vaccines.

He is just one of the many dogs featured in JCPenney’s new campaign about shelter dogs and JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch.

Bill Cunningham, JCPenney's vice president of marketing strategy, said the occasion is special for many reasons.

"We’re excited to give the senior dogs in these shelters, who are often less likely to be adopted, their chance to shine and encourage customers to get involved with their local communities to change a pet’s life for the better," Cunningham said in a media statement.

The partnership runs from Jan. 24 through Feb. 28.

Those interested can visit JCP.com to see new adoptable pets … and some adorable portraits.

JCPenney will also be donating $1,000 to each of the 10 shelters it's partnered with to help animals find homes.

The shelters are located in 10 different cities around the country: Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Louisville, Miami, Orlando, Philadelphia and Phoenix.

For more information on Kofi, anyone interested can visit dallaspetsalive.org or email adopt@dallaspetsalive.org.