Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

JCPenney partners with shelters to help senior dogs like Kofi of Texas find a home

Kofi is a senior pup in Dallas, Texas, looking for his forever home

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
close
Lauree Simmons on shelter overflowing with dogs left at the border Video

Lauree Simmons on shelter overflowing with dogs left at the border

Big Dog Ranch Rescue CEO and founder Lauree Simmons joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to detail the number of people that have reached out to help her shelter since her last interview on the show.

JCPenney is partnering with local shelters around the country to help adoptable senior dogs find their forever homes. 

The large retailer is taking its well-known JCPenney-style portraits of the dogs — so that interested adopters can step forward to help animals in need. 

Kofi is a spaniel mix at the Dallas Pets Alive organization in Dallas, Texas — and he desperately needs a home.

AFTER 14 FAILED ADOPTIONS, NORTH CAROLINA PUP WITH ‘UNLUCKY’ HISTORY GOES VIRAL, FINALLY FINDS A HOME

Kofi is looking for a forever home where he could spend the last chapter of his life. 

He is well-behaved and considered docile — fully content with just sitting quieting next to his new owner, according to the organization.

Kofi is a senior spaniel mix who weighs about 35 pounds. He needs a forever home.

Kofi is a senior spaniel mix who weighs about 35 pounds. He needs a forever home. (JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch)

Kofi has a black-and-gold coloring and his fur is said to be silky soft — making him an easy dog to keep petting. 

He weighs roughly 35 pounds and enjoys going on walks, Fox News Digital is told.

"We’re excited to give the senior dogs in these shelters their chance to shine."

He also gets along well with others — so having other pets or children in the house could be good for him. 

VAN GOGH, A ONE-EARED DOG IN DESPERATE NEED OF A NEW HOME, ‘PAINTS’ HIS WAY TO ADOPTION

Kofi is spayed, neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on all vaccines. 

JCPenney is partnering with local shelters around the country to help adoptable senior dogs find their forever homes. 

JCPenney is partnering with local shelters around the country to help adoptable senior dogs find their forever homes.  (JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch)

He is just one of the many dogs featured in JCPenney’s new campaign about shelter dogs and JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch. 

Bill Cunningham, JCPenney's vice president of marketing strategy, said the occasion is special for many reasons. 

WHITE SHEPHERD DOG IN HAMPTONS LOOKING FOR HER FOREVER HOME: ‘GIVE HER A CHANCE’

"We’re excited to give the senior dogs in these shelters, who are often less likely to be adopted, their chance to shine and encourage customers to get involved with their local communities to change a pet’s life for the better," Cunningham said in a media statement. 

Kofi is located at Dallas Pets Alive, an organization in Dallas, Texas. 

Kofi is located at Dallas Pets Alive, an organization in Dallas, Texas.  (JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch)

The partnership runs from Jan. 24 through Feb. 28. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Those interested can visit JCP.com to see new adoptable pets … and some adorable portraits. 

JCPenney is partnering with local shelters across the country to try to help senior adoptable dogs find homes. 

JCPenney is partnering with local shelters across the country to try to help senior adoptable dogs find homes.  (JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch)

JCPenney will also be donating $1,000 to each of the 10 shelters it's partnered with to help animals find homes.

The shelters are located in 10 different cities around the country: Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Louisville, Miami, Orlando, Philadelphia and Phoenix. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more information on Kofi, anyone interested can visit dallaspetsalive.org or email adopt@dallaspetsalive.org.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 