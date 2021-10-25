Jamaican jerk chicken wings with mango rum dip recipe for game day

It’s NFL game day and if you want new inspiration for wings, Wild Fork Foods – a gourmet e-commerce site selling proteins, vegetables, desserts and more – are sharing its Jamaican jerk chicken wings with mango rum dip recipe.

Per the company’s Chef Jacqueline Kleis, they pair well with coleslaw and sweet potato fries, and rumor has it an icy cold glass of beer or your favorite non-alcoholic brew of choice washes these wings down real nicely. Get the full recipe below.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wings with Mango Rum Dip by Wild Fork

Servings: 3-4

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

For Chicken Wings

2.5 lbs Chicken wing sections, thawed

1 Tbsp. Fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp. Granulated garlic

2 Tbsp. Calypso jerk rub seasoning or rub of choice

1 Tsp. Fresh thyme leaves

Coarse Salt, to taste

Ground Peppercorns, to taste

For Mango Rum Dip

12 Oz. Mango chutney

2 Fl. Oz. Rum

4 Fl. Oz. Chicken broth or water

Instructions:

Place chicken wings in a bowl and toss with lime juice. Season with granulated garlic, jerk seasoning, and thyme. Add salt to taste. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour for additional flavor. Prepare the dip. Mix mango chutney, rum and chicken broth or water. Preheat the oven to 375 °F. Spray a roasting pan with non-stick spray. Place the seasoned wings on the pan, sprinkle with Calypso jerk rub or rub of choice, and roast for 20 minutes. Turn wings on the other side, sprinkle with rub and continue to roast for 15-20 more minutes. The USDA recommends cooking poultry to a minimum internal temperature of 165° F. When ready, the skin should be crispy and golden brown. Sprinkle with ground peppercorns. Transfer to a platter and serve hot with mango rum dip.