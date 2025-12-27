Ivanka Trump shares books that 'shaped' her in 2025, from top novels to ancient wisdom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In these final days of 2025, Ivanka Trump has shared her favorite reads of the year on X.

The Planet Harvest co-founder and daughter of President Donald Trump posted a list of books that she says "shaped" her in 2025.

"Each one shifted my perspective, some softly, others profoundly," she wrote. "Some I return to again and again, not just for insight, but for alignment."

FOX NEWS' DANA PERINO ANNOUNCES FICTION DEBUT WITH ‘PURPLE STATE,’ A SMALL-TOWN ROMANTIC COMEDY

The first of the 17 books she shared was "The Women" by bestselling author Kristin Hannah, a work of historical fiction.

"This novel is a story of courage, resilience and sisterhood set against war," the first daughter wrote. "It restores women to the center of history and reminds us that some of the bravest acts of service are in the shadows."

Trump also shared a classic of literature, adding that each year she reads or rereads books her three children are assigned in school. She said this year she is reading "The Odyssey" by Homer again with her daughter, Arabella.

"'The Odyssey' honors the long arc of adventure: trials, temptation, wonder and the resolve it takes to press on," she wrote.

More great reads from Ivanka Trump

The first daughter shared "Ishmael" by Daniel Quinn, which she called "a quiet, radical dialogue that questions our definition of ‘civilized’ and asks what we’ve traded away to sustain it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She also listed "The Creative Act" by Rick Rubin. Trump said it is a "meditation on perceiving the world as art in motion and on discipline not as constraint, but as devotion."

Hungarian psychologist Dr. Edith Eger’s "The Choice" was also mentioned, with Trump noting the book shares "proof that even in profound darkness, freedom is an inner decision."

"The Art of Learning" by Josh Waitzkin, a former champion chess player, martial arts champion and author, was listed as "a book about mastery through presence and the beauty of deliberate practice."

Trump also noted "Jonathan Livingston Seagull" by Richard Bach, calling it "a fable for those unwilling to live within borrowed limits" and framing "flight as [a] metaphor."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Modern stoicism was shared in "The Almanack of Naval Ravikant" by Eric Jorgenson. "Ravikant offers clarity on wealth, wisdom and happiness," said Trump.

"The Lessons of History" by Will and Ariel Durant reminded Trump that perspective is the rarest form of wisdom.

The book offers "a sweeping distillation of centuries of human civilization. Power, culture, war, religion and economics [are] reduced to their enduring patterns," she wrote.

"The Power of Myth" by Joseph Campbell was listed as "a luminous exploration of how our private lives echo timeless myths," noted Trump. "It distills Campbell’s mastery with clarity and warmth."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She also listed "A History of Western Philosophy" by Bertrand Russell — calling it an "intellectual pilgrimage through the architecture of human thought."

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, Trump pointed to "The Pursuit of Happiness" by Jeffrey Rosen. "This book is a reminder that our Founders saw happiness as a pursuit rooted in virtue and discipline."

She also mentioned "Toward a Meaningful Life" by Simon Jacobson, noting that "purpose is found not in ambition, but in faith and service."

Finally, Trump shared four books that she says are always on her nightstand.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Those books are "Meditations" by Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, "Stillness Speaks" by Eckhart Tolle, "A Poem for Every Night of the Year," edited by Allie Esiri — and "The Essential Rumi" by Coleman Barks.