Fox News' Dana Perino announces fiction debut with ‘Purple State,’ a small-town romantic comedy

Fox News anchor and New York Times bestselling author Dana Perino announced on Tuesday that her fiction debut, "Purple State," will be released on April 21.

"Purple State" focuses on three young women who move from New York City to Wisconsin and learn to appreciate a small-town Midwestern life far outside their urban comfort zone. Dorothy "Dot" Clark, a buttoned-up PR professional who made the move with her two best friends, meets a big-hearted, truck-driving guy who follows hockey, not headlines — a man so unlike anyone she’s ever dated.

"Purple State is literary fiction that is set in Wisconsin — the ultimate purple state — and it’s got a romantic comedy vibe with a little bit of politics sprinkled in," Perino told Fox News Digital.

The story is set in Cedar Falls, Wisconsin, a swing district in a swing state that could decide the next presidential election. Dot’s friends soon also discover that guys outside New York might just be "hotter, smarter, and more grounded than they’d imagined, even if they vote the other way," according to HarperCollins.

As the campaign hears up, Dot needs to find time for her Midwestern man as the young women explore if love can cross party lines.

"From a Rocky Mountain west upbringing to local news reporting, from Capitol Hill and the White House to public relations and cable news in New York City, my career has zigged and zagged in the best of ways," Perino told People when announcing the project.

"My quarter-life crisis was a defining moment," she continued. "That’s when I set aside my job worries and made the best decision of my life — I married my husband — and proved that choosing to be loved is not a career-limiting decision."

Perino, who is co-anchor of "America’s Newsroom" and co-host of "The Five," joined Fox News as a contributor in 2009. She previously served as White House press secretary to President George W. Bush.

An avid reader who regularly recommends fiction and non-fiction books on her social media accounts, Perino previously wrote "I Wish Someone Had Told Me: The Best Advice for Building a Great Career and a Meaningful Life," "And the Good News Is...: Lessons and Advice from the Bright Side," "Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (from a Former Young Woman)" and "Let Me Tell You about Jasper: How My Best Friend Became America's Dog."

"Over time, as political divisions became more polarizing, I wrote books and commented on air that life is about way more than career paths and politics," Perino told People.

"Looking back, I know that without those incredible day job opportunities that gave me a front-row seat to how Americans argue, dream, wrestle with tough choices and fall in love, I would not have been able to write ‘Purple State,’" she added. "And I loved every minute of the process."

"Purple State" hits retailers on April 21 and is available for preorder now.