Iskra Lawrence goes nude for pregnancy photo shoot, shares 'body update' with followers

Instagram star Iskra Lawrence is embracing her “pregnancy body” — and she’s doing it in the buff.

Lawrence, a British model for Aerie, shared a short video clip from a recent nude photo shoot on social media, which she packaged together with a “pregnancy body update” for her millions of Instagram followers.

THE MOST VIRAL (AND BIZARRE) INFLUENCER STORIES OF 2019

“I wanted to share my perspective as everyone’s journey is unique, my body is changing so much in totally new ways — it’s fascinating,” Lawrence wrote in the caption.

“As someone whose experienced body dysmorphia and disordered eating I wanted to talk from a recovery point of view and hopefully help you feel more comfortable on this journey too.”

Lawrence, 29, announced in early November that she and boyfriend Philip Payne were expecting their first child together. In the months since, she’s shared several follow-up posts to update followers on her pregnancy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In November, Lawrence told Fox News that she’s excited to share “the real raw stuff” with followers.

"Any changes in your body that feel out of your control can trigger body image issues or reignite past eating disorders or body dysmorphia," she said. "So when I found out I was pregnant with my first, my friends from the ED [eating disorder] community asked how I was feeling with my body.

"I wondered, would I feel triggered? Would I be scared to watch my body grow?" she added.

That all changed, Lawrence said, when she settled into her pregnancy.

"I feel like my body is not just my home but it’s my baby's home and I want to let it do whatever it needs to make sure it’s the healthiest happiest place for them," she said. "I’m more appreciative and in awe of it than ever. But I’m also excited to share the real raw stuff as I go on this journey."

That same month, Lawrence told AOL that she felt very comfortable with her changing body.

“I have to admit this pregnancy bod is really sexy. I really do feel really good...like, really, really good,” she said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

One thing she isn’t comfortable with, however, is a gender-reveal party. Lawrence said earlier this month on Instagram that, at the fear of looking like a “party pooper,” she would not be holding the controversial ceremony, as it has no bearing on “who my child decides to be.”

Shortly before posting a clip from her nude photo shoot, Lawrence shared a more detailed “body update” on YouTube, where she admitted to now experiencing chest acne and stretch marks as a result of her pregnancy. She added that her experience as a lingerie model has helped her adapt to the changes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gerren Kieth Gaynor contributed to this article.