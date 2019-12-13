Model Iskra Lawrence explains why she isn't having a gender reveal for new baby

Iskra Lawrence has revealed that she will not be publicly announcing the sex of her new baby as the infant’s gender at birth may not reflect “who my child decides to be” in the future.

The ever-honest model took to Instagram on Thursday to explain the decision to her 4.5 million followers. Though she knows the baby’s gender and has shared the news with her parents, close friends and some family members, Lawrence acknowledged she won’t be making a “public service announcement” about the matter because “it doesn’t feel right to make a big deal about something so personal” to her unborn child.

Sharing three photos of herself in a burgundy bra and panties, the 29-year-old Brit clarified that though she’s always remained “so vulnerable” with her online fans about previous struggles with body dysmorphia and eating disorders, “this isn’t about me.”

“I might be carrying baby P and until now it’s been about my pregnancy experience but this is their life and even though right now I know what gender the professionals have announced that may not be who my child decides to be and it doesn’t feel right to make a big deal about something so personal to them,” the body-positive advocate said.



“I’m gonna be a party pooper because I never want my child turning around and saying ‘why did you decide to share my life online’ or make it seem like a public service announcement. And of course I support all my loved ones and peers who have gone and shared with the world [but] I just can’t.”

That being said, Lawrence admitted she plans to share updates about her pregnancy journey on social media, and thanked followers for understanding her desire for privacy.

“This is beautiful. Just here to love and support you and our little one. One lucky child to have a mommy like you,” the model’s boyfriend Philip Payne commented on the post.

"You’re amazing. I am sure little baby P will appreciate this when they’re old enough,” another commenter echoed. “This child’s life is none of our business, until you and they are ready to share. You owe no apologies.”

Last month, Lawrence and Payne announced that they are expecting their first child.

