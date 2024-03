Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A woman in Iowa celebrated a big birthday in a big way.

Trudy Handleman turned 102 years old on March 5 – and her one wish was to run a canned food drive.

Handleman, a resident at Quartet Senior Living Village in Bettendorf, Iowa, told Fox News Digital that she successfully collected 402 cans.

The cans were delivered to a local Friendly House food pantry on Thursday.

"They were very grateful," Handleman said during a phone call with Fox News Digital. "[They] gave me a tour of the building and talked about the other sources of contributions. They do beautiful work over there."

After deciding that she wanted to give back to the community for her birthday, Handleman settled on a canned food drive as the most feasible option.

"I'm kind of bound here in this building," she said, laughing. "And so, it had to be something that we didn't have to [hit] the streets to do … so it just sort of fit in."

"And then it took fire, it took wind, and so many people wanted to join – not only the residents, but the staff and neighbors, and it just took off," she went on.

"We did beautifully, and it made me feel very happy."

While Quartet visitors were anxious to chip in, Handleman said that a local grocery store donated cans from their shelves to boost her collection to 402 cans.

Handleman encourages others to pay it forward on their birthdays — and choose the kind of contribution that works best for them.

"I wouldn't want to have that same task with coats or boots or something," she said.

"Let everybody choose [their] own – but do let your heart tell you that you could do something and then find out what that ‘could do’ is. And go for it."

With 102 years in the rearview mirror, Handleman shared some of her best life advice.

"Just take care of yourself and take care of your friends and your family and all be a unit," she said.

"I really don't know how to give advice to anybody for longevity. You either have it or you don't."

Health benefits of giving back

In addition to helping others, acts of goodwill or philanthropy could actually improve your health and extend your life, according to Dr. Chris Scuderi, a family practice physician in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Giving back helps us connect with others and engage with our purpose," he told Fox News Digital. "Connection and purpose are essential for our well-being."

Last year, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released an advisory detailing the health risks and dangers associated with loneliness and social isolation, Scuderi noted.

"Those include a higher risk of both physical and mental illness, like cardiovascular disease and depression," he said.

"It’s very important to have something to live for, especially as we age."

"Loneliness can be as dangerous for our health as smoking, so we need to stay connected and not become isolated from others. Giving back, whether through philanthropy or volunteering, helps us engage with our purpose by helping those in need."

In his own practice, Scuderi said he often tells his older patients that they have wisdom and time, and encourages them to use both to find their purpose.

"I challenge them to spend at least one hour a month volunteering, which helps us stay active, connected and involved in something greater than ourselves," he said.

Research has shown that purpose is "incredibly important" in terms of aging, Scuderi pointed out.

"A 2019 study found that those with the highest sense of purpose lived longer on average, and those with the lowest didn’t live as long," he said.

"I talk with my patients about this often, reminding them that focusing on something that truly means something to them – whether it’s giving back to a food bank or spending time at an animal shelter – helps them stay healthy and promotes longevity."

