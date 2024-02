Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Grandparents could be good for women's health.

The support and presence of grandparents can have a significant impact on the mental health of mothers, according to a new study published this week in the journal Population Studies.

Researchers at the University of Helsinki in Finland found that grandparental support could protect mothers from depression — especially those who have separated from their partners and have become single parents.

HELICOPTER PARENTING IS FAR MORE PREVALENT THAN MOMS AND DADS THINK – IT COULD BE HURTING OUT KIDS, HERE'S WHY

The study examined Finnish register data of 116,917 separating mothers and 371,703 non-separating mothers with children under the age of 12.

The women were examined for at least three years between 2000 and 2014.

The researchers compared the prevalence of mothers' antidepressant medications to grandparental characteristics related to their ability to provide support.

A lower probability of maternal depression was predicted with the presence of grandparents who were under age 70, who were employed and who did not have severe health problems.

PSYCHIATRIST SHARES 4 WAYS TO SUPPORT YOUR CHILD THROUGH LIFE'S UPS AND DOWNS ON WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY

Depression was also less common if the grandparents were still married and lived near their daughter.

The characteristics of the maternal grandmother seemed to carry the most weight in impacting the mental health of the mother. The role of paternal grandparents was smaller, the study found.

"Grandparental characteristics associated with increased potential for providing support and decreased need of receiving support predict a lower likelihood of maternal depression, particularly among separating mothers," the researchers stated in the findings.

Matt Lundquist, LCSW, MSED, a psychotherapist at Tribeca Therapy in New York City, was not involved in the study but reacted to the findings in an interview with Fox News Digital.

In many cases, she said the most helpful form of mental health intervention is a sense of community and support from loved ones.

"Moms who had their own mothers living close by were less likely to be depressed."

"While there can be psychiatric issues that need attention from a mental health professional, often the kinds of community support, family support, caring and nurturing that new moms and new parents get is incredibly significant," he said.

The support of a maternal figure who can offer woman-to-woman guidance is especially important, Lundquist noted.

Women face the challenges of the change in identity that comes with new motherhood, particularly if it’s their first time giving birth, he said.

"And also, [they face] the challenges of learning to take care of a little baby and become a parent," Lundquist said. "A lot of folks reach for support from their moms or from somebody who can be a stand-in with some wisdom and experience."

ADHD IN MALES VERSUS FEMALES: WHAT YOU MUST KNOW ABOUT THE DIFFERENCES IN SYMPTOMS AND TREATMENTS

In terms of tackling postpartum depression, Lundquist said that being a new mom is an "underappreciated" challenge — which is where grandparents can step in.

"When we think about the role that [the mother's] parents play, especially her mom, there's a particular form of guidance in navigating those shifts in identity and creating space to talk about that," he said.

Educational psychologist and parenting expert Dr. Michele Borba, who was not involved in the study, also emphasized that "caring relationships are crucial for mental well-being."

The California-based expert told Fox News Digital, "[It's] little surprise that this study found that moms who had their own mothers living close by were less likely to be depressed,"

LOVE FROM WITHIN: 5 EASY WAYS TO CREATE FULFILLING LOVE WITHOUT DATING APPS, ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

When living near family isn't possible, daily video calls with grandparents could be a good alternative, Borba suggested.

"Grandmothers can also find support networks for their daughters — friends and relatives as well as nearby medical resources," she said.

"The key is that the caregiver consistently reaches out in a caring, concerned manner to help the mother’s personal well-being as well as their children’s."

This child-parent relationship can be instrumental in helping to ease the transition to motherhood, which can be jarring for some new moms, according to Lundquist.

NAVY WIFE SURPRISES HUSBAND WITH NEWBORN GIRL DURING AIRPORT REUNION: ‘IT WAS MAGIC IN HIS EYES’

There is an "enormous intensity" in realizing "how much of yourself you have to give to someone else," said the therapist.

"And that’s physically, spiritually, energetically and emotionally," he said.

"If someone has a close relationship with their own parents, particularly their mom, that's a space where they can talk about those feelings."

While single mothers seem to appreciate the support from their parents a little more, Lundquist said that for some families, it's important to define the grandparents' roles.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"It seems evident that the grandparents are showing up with good intent, though they may not be as careful or nuanced in their approach as possible," he said.

Lundquist suggested that grandparents offer their help rather than assuming they’re invited to visit or stay with their children and grandchildren.

He encouraged grandparents to ask, "What are some ways that we can be helpful but not feel like we're imposing on you?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think that has the effect of helping new moms or new parents feel more open to accepting help."

Fox News Digital reached out to the study researchers for further comment.