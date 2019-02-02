Iowa crowd's rendition of national anthem at high school basketball game goes viral

Oh, say can you see!

The tune of the national anthem filled the stands – and the hearts – of the Iowa crowd at one high school girls’ basketball game, in a video clip that has since gone wildly viral on social media.

On Feb. 1, WHO TV Channel 13 News shared footage and a little backstory on the all-American scene to Facebook, in a clip that has since been viewed over 81,000 times.

“Here’s something that made for a cool start to senior night at North Polk. Due to technical issues, the recording of the national anthem wasn’t able to play before North Polk and Roland-Story tipped off,” reps for the station wrote. “But that didn’t faze anyone in the gym.”

Though a musical recording of the beloved song failed to start, players, referees and fans supporting both the North Polk and Roland-Story teams joined together for a rousing rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” that hit all the right notes, before the athletes jumped into action on the court.

“So the recording of the national anthem didn’t work at the game tonight. So the entire room sang the national anthem and no one missed a single beat,” Sam Lozada, a photojournalist for WHO-HD, divulged of the emotional moment on Twitter.

“Wonderful show of patriotism ... heartwarming,” one Facebook fan wrote online.

“Every event should be this way,” another agreed.

For the land of the free and the home of the brave, indeed.

