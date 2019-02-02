University of Minnesota student goes viral for wearing shorts in bitter cold: 'Mom would be mad'

Sorry, mom.

One free-spirited collegian at the University of Minnesota is likely bracing himself for an unhappy phone call from his mother, after a photo of him wearing shorts out in the chill of the polar vortex went massively viral on Twitter.

Nevertheless, the savvy student reportedly refused to give his last name to local media on the grounds that his “mom would be mad” to see him less than dressed for the elements.

Earlier this week, the Star Tribune published a report on the wicked cold temperatures blasting the region, flanked by a photo of two young men at the University of Minnesota crossing the road at University Avenue Southeast, People reports.

“Miles, a University of Minnesota student who declined to give his last name because he said his mom would be mad at him for how he was dressed, crossed University Avenue Southeast in shorts Tuesday,” the publication’s caption read.

Star Tribune reporter Torey Van Oot was quick to share the image on Twitter, hailing Miles’ photo – and its cheeky accompanying line – as the "CAPTION OF THE YEAR.”

In the days since, the post has since won over 153,000 likes and 30,000 shares, while sparking more than 700 comments, too.

“His mom will know,” one Twitter user ominously wrote.

“I guarantee if his mom saw this photo, she'd immediately know it was her son,” another cynic agreed.

“Just another day in Minnesota,” another fan chimed in.

“If you tasked someone with making the most Minnesotan image and caption of all time, this might be it hahahah,” one said.

