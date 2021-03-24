Iowa couple celebrates 50th anniversary by recreating wedding photos at the same church

After 50 years of marriage, Carolyn and Kelly Gay decided to recreate their wedding photos — with Carolyn in the same dress she wore in 1971.

The couple, from Cumming, Iowa, had the photoshoot on the day of their golden anniversary, March 12, 2021, at the same church where they were married.

The pictures were practically perfect matches, with Carolyn, 70, in her original wedding dress and Kelly, 76, in a similar-looking suit. The church, DSM First Church in Des Moines, even had the same paint color, altar, cross and candelabras as it did 50 years ago.

Carolyn told SWNS that the church has undergone a few changes over the years, but recently went back to its original colors.

"It's amazing as it was the same color as 50 years ago," she said.

Carolyn had the idea to recreate their wedding photos after she spent three years growing out her hair to be the same length as it was in 1971. She told SWSN that she previously wasn't able to grow her hair because she had undergone treatment for breast cancer, and because of various medical procedures.

The recreation was also helped by the fact that Carolyn could still fit into her wedding dress.

"I was pretty sure I was within five pounds of my weight as to what I weighed back when I was married, so I thought, 'I think I can get in that dress!'" Carolyn said.

Once they got to the church, Carolyn said the photos were "so much fun to recreate."

"It took about an hour to an hour-and-a-half, to take the new pictures, and it was just a fun time," Carolyn added.

The anniversary photos were taken by Sam Hoyle from Two Hoyles Photography.

Aside from re-taking their wedding photos, the couple also looked at their receipts from their wedding day, which cost them a total of $340 — and that included flowers, as well as food for the guests. Carolyn’s dress cost $46.35, plus $8.24 for alterations.