Instant Pot beef ragù for dinner: Try the recipe

When a craving for ragù strikes, it’s time to turn on the Instant Pot and make a batch of this satiating, savory recipe – an ideal fall treat as cooling weather settles in for the season.

"This Instant Pot beef ragù is a thick and hearty tomato-based sauce with tender, fall-apart beef. It tastes like it’s been cooking for hours, however, the Instant Pot does the quick work of tenderizing the meat and infusing it with decadent flavors of herbs, spices and red wine," says Christine Bendana, founder of PrepYoSelf.com , a meal planning service from Texas. Bendana notes that this beef ragù pairs well with pasta noodles or creamy mashed potatoes.

Savory Instant Pot Beef Ragu by www.PrepYoSelf.com

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

2 and 1/2 lbs boneless beef chuck roast (cut into 2-inch chunks)

4 each garlic cloves

1/4 cup white onion (diced)

1 small carrot (diced)

1/4 cup tomato paste

28 oz canned diced tomatoes

8 oz tomato sauce

1/2 cup dry red wine

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons fresh basil (chopped)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions:

Place the Instant Pot on the sauté setting on high heat. Season the beef with salt and pepper and add oil to the Instant Pot. In small batches, add the beef and cook on all sides until evenly browned (about 3 to 4 minutes). After each batch has browned, remove it from the pot and set it aside for later. Next, add the onions, carrots and garlic. Stir it all around for 2 minutes. Then, add the tomato paste and stir for another minute. Afterward, pour in the wine and scrape any of the browned bits from the bottom of the pot. Finally, add the diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, ground cinnamon and bay leaves. Carefully add the beef chunks back into the liquid. Turn off the sauté setting and select the manual setting to adjust the pressure to high and set the time for 30 minutes. Make sure the valve is in the sealed position. After it has finished cooking, follow the manufacturer's directions for quick-release of the pressure. Remove the beef from the Instant Pot and use two forks to shred the meat. Place it in a deep serving dish and pour the remaining sauce on top. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with fresh pasta, rice pilaf or mashed potatoes. Garnish with additional freshly chopped basil, if desired.