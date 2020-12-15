Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Instagram star nicknamed 'zombie Angelina Jolie' said surgery, photo-editing helped with transformation

She admitted to getting a nose job and enlarged lips, in addition to digitally manipulating her photos

By Ben Cost | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It was a wild metamorphosis.

Iranian social media star Sahar Tabar was sentenced to a decade in prison Saturday over various social media activities, the most famous of which saw her distorting her face to resemble a zombified Angelina Jolie. She shared pics of the stunning transformation on her now-deactivated Instagram account.

The harrowing saga began in 2017 after Sahar Tabar, 19, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, claimed she’d underwent “50 surgeries” to resemble her favorite Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie. The so-called “zombie Angelina Jolie” quickly amassed 500,000 Instagram followers over her impossibly disfigured appearance.

The young woman admitted to using makeup and editing to distort her appearance, making her face look severely gaunt. (Sabar Tahar)

The young woman admitted to using makeup and editing to distort her appearance, making her face look severely gaunt. (Sabar Tahar)

DISNEY WORLD TO STOP EDITING MASKS ONTO GUESTS IN RIDE PHOTOS: REPORT

However, fans soon suspected that the teen’s new look was the result of extensive makeup, prosthetics and digital doctoring — with many users pointing to her warped image backgrounds as proof.

Tabar later confirmed their suspicions in an Instagram post that read: “People are probably living in the 18th century and they haven’t seen or heard of technology or make-up and they are really surprised.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Photoshop wizard also shared two photos of herself: one completely unaltered with just a smidge of makeup and the other showcasing the fairly normal-looking teen’s dramatic transformation into a severely gaunt Angelina Jolie facsimile.

While digital trickery was involved, the dedicated doppelganger also admitted to receiving a nose job, enlarged mouth and liposuction. Tabar also only weighed around 85 pounds at the time of the stunt, the Sun reported.

While digital trickery was involved, the dedicated doppelganger also admitted to receiving a nose job, enlarged mouth and liposuction.

While digital trickery was involved, the dedicated doppelganger also admitted to receiving a nose job, enlarged mouth and liposuction. (Sahar Tabar)

Unfortunately, Tabar’s online activities have caused her to be charged with corruption of young people and disrespect for the Islamic republic. The sentence comes a year after she was booked over blasphemy and inciting violence, charges of which she’s since been cleared. Tabar’s attorneys tried to get her freed after she contracted COVID-19 while in jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad even appealed to Jolie herself, imploring the humanitarian activist to help Tabar.

“Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women,” she said. “We need to be united against this gender apartheid.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.