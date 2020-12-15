Disney World to stop editing masks onto guests in ride photos: report

Fake masks are no replacement for the real thing.

According to recent reports, Disney World in Orlando, Fla., was digitally adding masks to photos of unmasked guests on certain rides. Now, the theme park reportedly says it will no longer be doing this.

In an attempt to not punish guests who were following the rules, Disney World was digitally adding masks to photos of guests who were caught not wearing masks on certain rides, USA Today reports. This was reportedly done in response to a policy that the theme park has in regards to wearing masks.

DISNEY WORLD CAST MEMBER STOPS ENTIRE RIDE AFTER GUEST TAKES OFF MASK, WITNESS SAYS

According to the policy, photos taken by the park’s cameras that showed guests not wearing masks on rides would not be eligible to be sold. Unfortunately, this had a negative impact on other riders who wore their masks on the ride. In an attempt to make it possible for them to still purchase a photo, Disney World reportedly digitally added masks to the photos.

Since reports of this practice have gone public, however, the theme park has apparently decided to reverse this policy.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In a statement shared with the outlet, a representative for Disney World said, “In response to guest requests, we tested modifying some ride photos. We are no longer doing this and continue to expect guests to wear face coverings except when actively eating or drinking while stationary.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For example, it was recently reported that such an edited photo of a guest on a ride at the Florida park’s Animal Kingdom surfaced on the private Facebook group Disney World Junkies. The image is said to have shown a woman with what appeared to be a Photoshopped mask over her face.

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.