Instagram model claims she was banned from Tinder for being 'too hot,' inspiring catfishes

One model claims she caused too many sparks to fly on Tinder, and she was booted from the dating app when her sultry snaps were stolen for catfish accounts.

Though Luna Benna commands a following of 1.2 million on Instagram, the young woman claims she’s been banned from the dating app after trolls stole her photos to create fake profiles. Unable to discern which accounts were real, she alleges that the popular site locked her out.

“I’m too hot for Tinder,” the 21-year-old reckoned, according to the The New York Post.

Benna said that she was “young, dumb and … looking for love” when she joined the dating site in 2017, claiming it wasn’t long before smitten suitors made outlandish overtures to get her attention, the Daily Mirror reports.

“I received so many odd and silly messages during my time on Tinder. People offering me vacations, proposing to me, even offering money if I agreed to meet up with them,” she said. "I never actually went through with that one, by the way."

Though she initially had fun matching with men on the app, things eventually spun out of control.

"From time to time, people would threaten me on Tinder for being too good-looking,” Benna alleged. "People were stealing my photos and making money using my images. Catfishing, basically.”

"It’s really disappointing when people create fake profiles after stealing my images – it’s sad for the person behind the image, and sad for the person who gets catfished."

From there, she claims Tinder couldn’t differentiate if the profiles were fictitious or for real, and removed her authentic account.

“Because there’s so many fake profiles out there, whenever I start a legit account I get reported and Tinder has me taken down!” the Instagram model claimed. "I’ve had a lot of different looks over the years, and have been on the Internet forever, so they have lots of options to work with.”

There’s even a Facebook account floating around which has attracted “thousands of followers” by imitating her, Benna added.

"I just need to keep reminding myself I can’t do anything about it, and it’s out of my control.”

Though the Florida woman has tried to contact the catfishers with no luck — as they simply block her to avoid her advances — her story has had one surprise silver lining.

"I met my new guy, my current significant other, on Tinder, just before the ban,” Benna revealed. "I knew friends of his before meeting him, so I already expected to have things in common and be with safe company. We had such a fun time, didn’t want it to end!”

Now, the two create content for social media.

"We’re pretty much a power couple,” Benna said of their relationship.