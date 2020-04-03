Instagram influencer apologizes for coronavirus controversy after testing positive, fleeing NYC

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lesson learned?

Instagram influencer Arielle Charnas has apologized for her flighty faux pas after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in March, after which she seemingly flaunted her near-immediate access to testing and later fled New York City for the Hamptons with her family.

Charnas, the fashion blogger behind Something Navy, asked for forgiveness in a two-part apology on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a teary video to her Stories and posting a lengthy explanation to her photo feed.

“Just wanted to come on here and say I’m sorry,” a crying Charnas told her 1.3 million followers. “I never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone and we’re not bad people.

“I’m sorry for anyone I’ve offended or hurt over the last couple of weeks. We’re just trying to navigate through this difficult time as I’m sure so many people are,” she continued. “And, I’m just sorry I let down my community in any way.”

The influencer alleged that she has even received death threats against her “entire family” because of the COVID-19 scandal, including her two young daughters.

The trouble began on March 18, when Charnas revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the New York Post, the Big-Apple-based social media star was chastised for obtaining a coronavirus test from a doctor friend, despite a nationwide shortage of the must-have testing kits.

After receiving her diagnosis and hunkering down in her Manhattan home for about a week, Charnas fled for the Hamptons’ greener pastures. In recent days, the blogger shared a slew of photos of herself in stylish sweats, enjoying “fresh air” and time with her young children at a private home in the swanky seaside community. The posts were largely criticized as tone-deaf and exemplary of her “privilege” during the national crisis.

One critic even demanded answers from Nordstrom regarding its affiliation with Charnas, following the coronavirus controversy. In reply, the retailer confirmed that the store had "no forseeable collaborations" scheduled with the social media star.

Now, it appears that Charnas has realized the error of her ways.

"Through all of this, I've learned that the reality of the career and life path I've chosen for myself comes with powerful responsibility. In times of crisis, opening up about every aspect of your life is hard. Continuing to be honest in light of ongoing disapproval is even harder,” Charnas said, concluding her remorseful post.

“We are all human. We all make mistakes, including me, especially when a crisis such as this is developing so quickly. My family and I are truly sorry to those we have offended for not appearing to be taking this crisis gravely seriously, and we are committed to making informed, responsible decisions moving forward.”

The influencer also revealed that her husband and her nanny, who is quarantining with them, are both now also “sick.” All three adults are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the road to recovery, Charnas said.

The Something Navy star further claimed that her family left New York City "without coming into contact with any individual from point A to point B," and informed their new neighbors in the Hamptons of their current coronavirus “situation” while respecting social distancing.