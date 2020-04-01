Instagram influencer who tested positive for coronavirus blasted for fleeing to Hamptons: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Is everything really better in the Hamptons?

An influencer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus was reportedly criticized by her Instagram followers for breaking self-isolation and fleeing New York City for the Hamptons.

Fashion blogger Arielle Charnas revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18 — though the diagnosis hasn’t stopped her from freely frolicking ever since.

Though the Something Navy blogger appears to have recently disabled comments on her Instagram page, Charnas shared a slew of photos of herself in stylish sweats, and enjoying “fresh air” and time with her young children at a private home in the swanky seaside community in the weeks since getting her diagnosis.

According to the New York Post, the Big-Apple-based social media star was chastised in mid-March for obtaining a coronavirus test from a doctor friend, despite a nationwide shortage of the must-have testing kits.

“As a nurse, I’m super bummed you couldn’t stay quarantined for the whole 14 days past positive testing,” one of Charnas’ 1.3 million Instagram followers commented on a photo from last week, the Post claims. “Your privilege does not excuse you from following simple rules to contain yourself. And you influence a lot of young people.”

“Do you realize the virus stays in the air for hours so you have basically spread the virus in the air all the way from Manhattan to the Hamptons?” another allegedly echoed.

Upon sharing news of her initial diagnosis, Charnas acknowledged how “lucky” she was to have access to testing when she began feeling unwell and argued that she has been following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government officials on her road to recovery.

Whether or not she’s in the wrong for fleeing to greener pastures, Charnas is hardly the first influencer who has been criticized for similar actions during the global outbreak. Other social media stars have recently been blasted for posting “insensitive” content, bragging about their luxurious lifestyles and even heading out on road trips during the worldwide pandemic.