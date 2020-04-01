Kylie, Kris Jenner donate hand sanitizer to hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kylie and Kris Jenner are doing their part to ensure hospitals in their home state of California are equipped with hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mother-daughter duo announced their partnership with Coty Inc., a majority stakeholder in Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, to produce hand sanitizer for hospitals in Southern California.

"The hand sanitizers will be donated to the emergency and healthcare workers caring for patients on the frontlines of the current COVID-19 public health crisis," a press release obtained by Fox News states.

The hand sanitizer packages will include a special message for recipients that reads: "Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities."

The generous contribution comes just one week following the 22-year-old makeup mogul's donation of $1 million to her OB-GYN for the purchase of personal protective equipment desperately needed during this trying time.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” Kylie's physician, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, posted to Instagram last week. “I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave health care workers and today my dream came true.”

Kris' youngest daughter has also used her massive Instagram following to stress the importance of social distancing amid the global health crisis.

"Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine" Jenner wrote.

She even revealed that it was her 2017 pregnancy that prepared her more than ever for quarantining at home.

Meanwhile, Kylie's beauty lines, as well as her big sister Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty brand, have since halted production due to the global pandemic.