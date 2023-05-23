Expand / Collapse search
Published

Inside the 'vital mission' to secure homes for military families as some slept in cars

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
gross family fisher house boston

U.S. Cpl. Frank R. Gross and his mother, Toni Gross, next to the exterior of the Boston, Massachusetts, Fisher House located at the West Roxbury VA Medical Center. (Toni Gross/Fisher House Foundation)

HELP FOR HERO FAMILIES – Find out how one U.S. nonprofit provides lodging for military families after some "were sleeping in their cars." Continue reading…

BABY COMES FIRST A wife gives an ultimatum to her husband about housetraining his new puppy before their new baby arrives. Continue reading...

'PREACH — DON'T BACK UP' – Rev. Franklin Graham speaks at Christian media convention in Orlando, Florida, saying that "every demon from hell" has been "turned loose" in our culture today. Continue reading…

Franklin Graham at NRB in Orlando

Rev. Franklin Graham, CEO of Samaritan's Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, told those gathered in Orlando, Florida, this week, "Don’t apologize for the gospel. Just declare it, just preach it."  (Franklin Graham/Samaritan’s Purse)

'DOING OUR BEST' An animal shelter staff has resorted to drawing hilarious pictures of their adoptable pets to use as ads after their camera "breaks." Continue reading...

GOD FULFILLS HIS PROMISE The world is full of chaos and tragedy, but God is always there, says an Alabama pastor. Here's more on Matthew 28:20. Continue reading...

'GRUESOME REMINDER OF WAR' – The haunting Prison Ship Martyrs Monument in Brooklyn is the "original" tomb of unknown American Revolution war heroes. Here's why it's important. Continue reading...

COSTCO 'SECRET' Costco members can reportedly buy Costco gift cards for non-members to gain inside access to the shopping warehouse, viral TikTok videos reveal. Continue reading...

Costco and gift card split

Costco Wholesale allows customers to user Costco Shop Cards to cover purchases made online and in-store. (David Paul Morris and Tim Boyle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'I'M OFFICIALLY OLD' – A mother has recently gone viral on TikTok after showing that her 10-year-old daughter was unable to open a CD case. Continue reading…

NEW TECH FOR TSA? – The Transportation Security Administration is testing out its new facial recognition technology at a number of U.S. airports, but some government officials aren't happy. Continue reading…

