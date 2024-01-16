10 unique activities to keep your kids entertained on a snow day

Cold temperatures rolling in through much of the country means many states are experiencing their share of snow days.

Sledding, snowmen and hot chocolate by a warm fire are all elements of a classic snow day.

This guide provides fresh ideas and adds twists to winter classics.

WINTER QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE FUN FACTS ABOUT THE COLDEST SEASON?

A day off from school can be filled with fun with these 10 activities that are enjoyable for the whole family.

Flavored hot chocolate A "Snow Day" movie party Decorated sugar cookies The Snow Games Sit back and relax Snow cream A family talent show Did you know bubbles freeze? Time for a trip Lights, camera, action

1. Flavored hot chocolate

Hot chocolate is a staple for any snowy day. Classic hot chocolate is delicious, but giving it a little extra flavor enhances the flavor and changes things up.

The easiest way to give hot chocolate additional flavor is by pouring in a bit of coffee creamer.

Top it with whipped cream and add even more additional toppings of your choosing that compliment the flavor.

M&Ms, marshmallows and cookie crumbles are all great options.

2. A ‘Snow Day’ movie party

Another classic snow day activity is bundling up in warm PJs, making a blanket fort and watching movies.

In honor of the occasion, consider the Nickelodeon film "Snow Day" from 2000.

THE BEST SNOW-FILLED DESTINATIONS TO VISIT ACROSS THE GLOBE FOR WINTER ENTHUSIASTS

3. Decorated sugar cookies

A cold day outside calls for warm activities inside — and baking is a favorite.

Gather any fun cookie cutters you have and whip up some dough for sugar cookies. Sugar cookies are a great dessert to bake with kids, since they can spend time decorating the cookies to their liking once they're baked.

4. Snow Games

Put a twist on traditional snow activities like sledding and snowball fights with Snow Games. The Snow Games can be whatever you want them to be, but the essential idea is to create some sort of competition in the snow.

This could be a sledding race or a race to see who can make the most snowballs in a certain time.

You can also hold a competition for the best snowman or create an obstacle course through the snow.

SNOW SHOVELING SAFETY TIPS TO PREVENT INJURY AND HEART ATTACKS: ‘VERY STRENUOUS ACTIVITY'

The Snow Games will be fun for the whole family and will get everyone involved.

5. Sit back and relax

There's no bad time for a spa day.

While you and your little ones are confined to your homes while the snow piles high, take the time to enjoy an at-home spa day.

This can include face masks, nail painting and, of course, relaxing music.

6. Snow cream

Snow makes an excellent ingredient for yummy ice cream. It's easy to make because it only requires a few ingredients that you can find inside or outside your house.

All you need to make snow cream is a gallon of snow, a cup of white sugar, a tablespoon of vanilla extract and two cups of milk, according to All Recipes.

Mix all those ingredients together — and you have snow-based ice cream.

Finish with all your favorite toppings for extra flavor.

A family talent show can bring about lots of laughs and fun. Maybe it will become a tradition that you can do every snow day.

7. A family talent show

When everyone is stuck inside with little to do, put on a family talent show.

Everyone has to pick a talent they would like to share. If you have little ones in your family or those who are on the shy side, put on an act with them so they are not alone.

A family talent show can bring about lots of laughs and fun. Maybe it will become a tradition that you can do every snow day.

8. Did you know bubbles freeze?

Well, they do. Show your kids this fascinating sight by blowing bubbles outside in colder temperatures.

This is sure to keep them amused.

9. It's time for a trip

Sometimes, cold weather makes you think of warmer days. Imagine being out of the freezing snow and in the warm sand instead by planning your next vacation.

Get your family together to brainstorm where your next family vacation should be and start to plan.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

One way to make this even more fun is by having each person in the family put together a presentation about where they want to go.

After everyone has seen all the presentations, you can decide as a group where you want to go and begin to get travel arrangements in order.

10. Lights, camera, action

Everyone will feel like a movie star with this activity. Get your family together and make your own movie.

This will by no means be a Hollywood production, but brainstorm ideas together and then bring your dream to life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Get your short film together and once it's done, you can watch it together.

You can write a script yourself or recreate a new version of a music video.