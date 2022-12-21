Indiana principal goes viral on TikTok as 'The Elf on the Shelf,' performing hilarious pranks for students

An Indiana principal has been spreading Christmas cheer throughout her elementary school, as seen in recent TikTok videos gone viral.

Beth Hoeing, a first-year principal at Southwestern Elementary School in Shelbyville, has been surprising her students by dressing and acting as "The Elf on the Shelf."

Staying true to the holiday character, Hoeing has been creating mischief in and outside the building (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

Ali Fix, a teacher at Southwestern Elementary School, has documented Hoeing's elf adventures on TikTok where the videos have garnered upwards of 14 million views.

"It’s been very humbling, it's been something we’ve been very excited about," Hoeing said, according to Fox59 in Indianapolis.

"We’ve been enjoying it the kids are absolutely loving it," Hoeing added. "The community is loving it. And it’s bringing the spotlight to a small area to a rural area that it’s nice to kind of bring the excitement here we don’t normally get."

Hoeing has gone as far as duct taping herself to the wall, making copies of her face on a copy machine, posing inside the school's trophy case, gift wrapping a colleague and more.

TikTok users by the thousands commented on the footage – with many people offering kudos to Hoeing for bringing joy to her young students.

One person wrote, "the positive happy wonderful impact that this has on the kids and probably her as well. Makes me happy!!

"omg we need more principals like this," another user commented.

"Ok this is hilarious," one woman wrote. "I'm not a huge fan of the Elf on the Shelf stuff, but I can get behind this."

Last week was the final time students were able to catch Hoeing dressed in her elf gear, according to the Southwestern Consolidated Schools of Shelby County's Facebook page.

Hoeing said she would often hear students say that they "couldn't wait" to see what the elf was going to do at school each day, according to Fox59.

She also told the station that she and her staff had no idea how "big" her elf moment would become.