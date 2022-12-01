Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

'The Elf on the Shelf': Is an elf making an appearance in your house this holiday season?

The popular children's holiday trend is back for the 2022 holiday season

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Santa Claus is coming to town — but not before his elves make a guest appearance.

Hot Dog, Pickle, Sprinkles, Mr. Elf — all of these are names that children around the world have given to their beloved Elf on The Shelf. 

The Elf on the Shelf hit retail shelves nearly 17 years ago — becoming especially popular online within the last few years. 

The holiday household visitor concept is simple: An elf appears in the home after Thanksgiving and stays until Christmas — magically sending updates to Santa about children's behavior throughout the elf's stay.

The behavior of the kids determines whether they receive Christmas gifts that year. 

The Elf on the Shelf hit store shelves nearly 17 years ago — and the holiday tradition continues each year. 

The Elf on the Shelf hit store shelves nearly 17 years ago — and the holiday tradition continues each year.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Each night, the magical elf moves around the house to a new location — allowing children to wake up each morning to a new surprise. 

The elf comes with a book — which is to teach children about the elf and the purpose of the elf's visit.

But there’s a catch …

The kid-friendly fascination has some specific rules: No touching the elf. 

The popular holiday elf keeps an eye on the children in the home — and reports back to Santa Claus on the children's behavior. 

The popular holiday elf keeps an eye on the children in the home — and reports back to Santa Claus on the children's behavior.  (Creatively Classic Activities and Books)

The elf should not be touched by anyone, as touching it may cause the elf to lose its magic. 

Also, the elf doesn’t speak — so no Christmas present spoilers are coming from Santa’s little helper. 

The kids "wake up excited and happy to find the elves together every morning."

Many homes even have multiple elves, sometimes one for each child.

Some elves take it a step further — wearing fun clothes and accessories or even pulling pranks. 

Elves make their first appearance soon after Thanksgiving — often creating elaborate scenes to spark holiday joy among household members.

Elves make their first appearance soon after Thanksgiving — often creating elaborate scenes to spark holiday joy among household members. (Mindy Carney)

Over the years, the holiday tradition has sparked a variety of commentary online. 

Some parents believe the elf is a great way to get children in the Christmas spirit while threatening a bad reaction from Santa for poor behavior at home. 

Mindy Carney of St. Louis made headlines last year after her elves took their antics to the next level. 

Carneys' elves apparently cut her hair while she was sleeping — making for a funny joke when her kids awoke and saw the damage that was done.

Carney is a mother of three who showed her haircut-gone-wrong incident from the elves last year. 

Carney is a mother of three who showed her haircut-gone-wrong incident from the elves last year.  (Mindy Carney)

Carney told Fox News Digital in an interview that the elves amplify the Christmas joy the whole month of December. 

"As a parent, I love that it brings my kids together," she said. 

"They wake up excited and happy to find the elves together every morning — sometimes even before the sun comes up." 

Carney had the elves hang the Christmas tree from the ceiling last year as one of their silly moves. 

Carney had the elves hang the Christmas tree from the ceiling last year as one of their silly moves.  (Mindy Carney )

Some folks, for their own reasons, aren't big supporters of the elves. 

Some parents choose to skip inviting an elf to their home for the holiday — they'd rather have their own traditions. 

One of the co-creators said not long ago about the elf at holiday time, "Everyone can enjoy The Elf on the Shelf for its general simplicity. It doesn’t need batteries. It’s all about imagination and some Christmas magic in the mix," as Taste of Home reported. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 