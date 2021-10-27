This city is offering $7K, free babysitting from 'grandparents' if people move there

If you’re open to rural city life, you might be able to score cash and a pair of "on-demand" grandparents.

Indiana officials in the city of Greensburg have teamed up with MakeMyMove.com to create a relocation program that’ll bring remote workers to the "Tree City."

The collaboration is powered by the Greensburg/Decatur County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and the online recruitment resource, a spokesperson for Mayor Joshua Marsh told Fox News.

According to the EDC’s emailed statement, organizers of this economic program have put this incentive package together in hopes of attracting high-wage remote workers.

"The EDC and Mayor Marsh were approached by MakeMyMove in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said. "Large cities across the country saw a mass exodus of professionals leaving to move back home and be with their families, while working remotely. MakeMyMove saw an opportunity to give remote workers a chance to find a new place to call home while keeping their corporate job; workers could keep their high wages but enjoy a low cost of living, low crime rate, high-quality schools, and other small town benefits."

Remote workers who are interested in the relocation program can apply through MakeMyMove’s dedicated "Get Paid to Live in Greensburg, Indiana" webpage.

Eligible applicants must be at least 18-years-old. MakeMyMove’s website also says applicants need to be working remotely or self-employed in the U.S.

Willingness to move to Greensburg within six or 12 months is another requirement applicants should keep in mind.

Applicants who are accepted into the relocation program will be offered $5,000 to offset the cost of moving in addition to a $2,000 cash gift. Additional perks include a relocation concierge, yearlong memberships to a local co-working space and YMCA, farmers market gift cards and tickets to exclusive sightseeing events and performances.

Families who move to Greensburg will be provided access to a "Grandparents on Demand" babysitting service through the Decatur County Community Foundation – a local charity that’s focused on providing grants to nonprofit organizations.

The foundation’s executive director Tami Wenning will serve as a babysitter alongside her husband Dan, who is a bus driver. The couple is also open to serving as stand-ins on Grandparents Day for school-aged children, according to the relocation program’s incentive package.

The Wennings did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

"At this time, we are not actively asking additional adults to participate in the Grandparents on Demand portion of the incentive program," the EDC wrote to Fox.

The EDC is funding and administering the relocation program. Community development funds and donations will cover the incentives being offered.

Greensburg is a city that has a population of roughly 11,200 people. It is located 50 miles away from Indianapolis and the median home value for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is $176,308, according to MakeMyMove.

"Depending on the success, there is not a projected sunset date for the program," the EDC wrote. "We are committed to finding new neighbors who have high-wage jobs that work remotely and work outside of the State of Indiana that can help us expand our workforce and enjoy living is a smaller community."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.