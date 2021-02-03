This Caribbean island is offering year-long visas for remote workers

Remote workers who want to complete their duties in a tropical locale might want to look at Montserrat.

Authorities at the Caribbean island recently announced the territory is welcoming digital nomads with a 12-month "Remote Workers Stamp," a year-long visa program that allows tourists to make money while they’re in Montserrat, so long as they have a location-independent job.

"The global pandemic has changed how we live and work, and as multinationals and leading startups across the world accelerate their rates of digital adoption, the need to be physically present to fulfill professional responsibilities has been redefined," said Montserrat’s Deputy Premier Dr. The Hon. Samuel Joseph, in a press release that went out Friday.

"There are people currently in metropolitan areas and various parts of the world, who now have the ability to work from home," he continued. "So the remote worker program is basically telling people to come to Montserrat to work and you can do the same work that you would have produced for your company, from Montserrat."

The Remote Workers Stamp is a government-run program, according to the release. Applicants accepted into the program are reportedly not liable to pay Montserrat income tax.

Applications cost $500 for individuals and $750 for individuals who are accompanied by a maximum of three family members. Families that are larger than four will have to pay an additional $250 for each family member.

Program applicants can expect to receive a response within seven working days.

Montserrat is a British overseas territory in the Eastern Caribbean that measures roughly 39.4 square miles and has a population of around 5,000, according to the United Nations Statistic Division’s 2019 Demographic Yearbook.

The territory claims there has not been a confirmed coronavirus case since July 2020. Data from Worldometers.info report Montserrat only had 13 cases of COVID-19, all except one led to recoveries.

Other Caribbean islands have invited remote workers with long-stay visas and other travel incentives in the last year, including Aruba, Anguilla, Barbados, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.

The programs are meant to boost tourism as the industry has been greatly hurt by travelers adhering to shelter-in-place guidelines advised by local governments and health agencies. The island destinations have also been affected by the CDC’s No Sail Order for Cruise Ships, which would typically bring day-visiting tourists.

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 100 million, according to data from the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.