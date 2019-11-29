Husband, wife declared Britain's 'happiest couple' say they've only had one argument in 50 years

A husband and wife who have been dubbed Britain’s happiest couple say they’ve only had one major argument in their 50 years of marriage.

Barry Holmes, 71, and Leslie Holmes, 72, who've only spent a fortnight apart during their half-century marriage, said their love is stronger than it’s ever been.

The inseparable couple still enjoys road trips, meals out and say their marital bliss can be attributed to their shared sense of humor.

"We're always finishing each other's sentences and making each other laugh,” Leslie told the news agency SWNS. "I just love him, the excitement I got when I first looked at him is still there.”

"People ask, 'How have you made it work?' and I always say, 'How can it not work?'" she added.

Barry and Leslie Holmes said they’ve only had one argument during the marriage, which was about a sofa.

"We were getting a new sofa — Barry was at work and I went to pick it up, but they didn't have the color we wanted,” Leslie recalled.

"Barry refused to move into a new house with the old secondhand sofa we already had and the next day he went to the store and got a new one.

"We'd lived with his mom before and I think the pressure of the move got to him,” she added.

The Holmeses met and began dating when they were teenagers. After a couple of years of dating however, when Barry was 17, they broke up. During their 18 months apart, Barry said he realized what Leslie meant to him.

When his cousin confirmed to him that Leslie was single, Barry said he decided that he would ask her to marry him.

"He told me some of our friends were going to Blackpool for engagement rings and asked if I fancied it,” Leslie said. "I said, 'What, going to Blackpool?' and he said, 'No, getting engaged'!"

"That time apart made me realize how much Leslie meant to me. I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her,” Barry said.

"The love is stronger now than it ever was. I don't regret one minute, proposing was the best decision I've ever made.”

The Holmeses, who have two daughters and four grandchildren, were named Britain’s happiest couple after entering a competition run by jeweler company, Beaverbrooks. Their love story will be featured on a poster campaign.

"We got our wedding rings from Beaverbrooks in Blackpool so we were absolutely over the moon when we got the call from them to say we had won,” Leslie said.