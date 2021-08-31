Ahead of Hurricane Ida, Mississippi police find goat, dog and car abandoned at empty bank

Local officials in Moss Point, Mississippi, warned locals to get prepared ahead of Hurricane Ida. According to the local police department, one person apparently took some unusual steps ahead of the storm.

The Moss Point Police Department posted a picture on its Facebook page of a goat, a dog and an empty pickup truck at an abandoned bank’s drive-thru. The goat was tied to one of the pillars, although the dog appeared to be free.

"Things are getting a little weird," the police department wrote. "If you relocated your goat to the abandoned bank on Kreole Avenue for safe shelter, please come back for it."

The post continued, "If you are the owner of a grey Nissan Titan at same location, goat is eating your bumper. Please come move your vehicle."

Several locals commented on the post to let the police department know that they were willing to take the animals in to keep them safe during the storm. According to an update from the police department, the goat was eventually rescued.

The police also believe that the dog was a stray and that it eventually ran away. No update has been provided for the car, however.

Ida was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday afternoon after making landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane. Millions have been left without power, and at least one person is dead, FOX News reported.

Moss Point was struck by flooding due to the hurricane. The police department posted warnings on its Facebook and announced that several roads were flooded, including roads that don’t normally flood.

The department also reminded locals that emergency workers were having trouble making it to calls, and may not be able to respond to calls from drivers stranded on flooded streets.

The storm prompted evacuations, and not just for humans.

A large group of dogs and cats were airlifted to Delaware after being evacuated from Louisiana. Officials from Brandywine Valley SPCA confirmed to FOX 29 that over 100 dogs and cats were airlifted to a shelter in New Castle County on Saturday. Many of the animals had come from the Tangipahoa Parish Animal Shelter.

The flight was thanks to Wings of Rescue, which had been sponsored by Petco Love and the ASPCA. The animals will be made adoptable at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.