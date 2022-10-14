Adorable labrador-retriever mix rescued from Hurricane Ian available for adoption in New Jersey

A cute pup is looking for a new home after she escaped the wrath of Hurricane Ian.

Myla, a labrador-retriever mix, is currently available for adoption at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey.

An airlift of 90 cats and dogs took place on Oct. 2, 2022, headed by Greater Good Charities, to free up space for displaced pets in Florida’s animal shelters.

Myla and the other animals landed safely and were transported to shelters in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia in hopes of finding a new home in the northeast.

Two-year-old Myla is "very smart and sweet," according to St. Hubert’s.

She would be the perfect dog for an active adopter who enjoys running, hiking or long walks to match the pup’s vibrant energy, the shelter said.

The black-and-white pup has some serious charisma and consistently sports a smile on her face, the staff also said.

"Since she’s so intelligent, Myla would thrive with lots of activities to keep her mind active, too, such as basic training classes and enrichment toys like food puzzles," Diane Ashton, director of communications at St. Hubert’s, told Fox News Digital.

Myla was transferred from her original placement at the Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"When disaster strikes, the animal welfare community bands together to help pets and people in need," Ashton said.

"St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is one of the organizations that stepped up to help our Florida shelter partners deal with this crisis," she said.

"We were glad to receive homeless animals from down south and help them find new loving homes in the northeast."

Anyone interested in adopting Myla can visit sthuberts.org for more information.

