Hunter in Georgia recovering after three dogs attacked him 'in a complete frenzy'

A man in Georgia is recovering after three dogs attacked him in January while he was attempting to take down his hunting equipment.

The man, a 61-year-old businessman from Atlanta who wished to be identified only as "Scott B.," was moving his ladder stand when he noticed three dogs approaching him, he told Field & Stream magazine.

The attack took place north of Jefferson, Georgia, in the northeastern part of the state.

Scott B. said he'd been hunting at that location for seven years.

"One of them came in and attacked me. When it did, the other two joined in," he said about the dogs.

Two of the dogs were pit bull mixes, while the other was a German shepherd mix, he told Field & Stream.

The dogs were attacking in "kind of like a wolf mentality" and "were in a complete frenzy," he said.

"I was doing anything I could to fight them off," he told the publication.

The dogs attacked him for about 15 minutes, Scott B. said, before he was able to fight them off with a large stick.

Scott B. explained that he was unarmed and had left his cell phone on his all-terrain vehicle, which was 150 yards away from his ladder stand.

While fighting off the dogs, he was able to move toward another ladder stand — where he apparently then climbed to safety.

"They were still biting me, but spinning with that stick kept them from teaming up and keeping me stuck in one place," he told Field & Stream.

"As I was going up the ladder stand, I told myself that I really needed to hold on tight to the rungs because the dogs are going to be jumping on my backside and trying to pull me down — and if they did, I’d probably never get away," he said.

Scott B. stayed in the ladder stand for about half an hour before attempting to leave.

The dogs, however, were still in the area, and they chased him back up the stand — where he stayed for another half hour.

Eventually, Scott B. was able to run safely to the highway and was able to get the attention of a passing car.

"I just yelled out, ‘I’ve been attacked by a pack of dogs, and I need medical help,'" he told Field & Stream.

Doctors at the emergency room told Scott B. that he had 298 puncture wounds and needed stitches in seven different places. He also had a severed ligament in his hand.

After he released from the emergency room, Scott B. filed a report with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The three dogs were identified and put into a 10-day rabies quarantine.

The three dogs were euthanized on Feb. 3, the Athens-Banner Herald reported.

Their owner was given citations for owning a dangerous animal, the same outlet reported.

While his physical wounds will heal, Scott B. said that he is hopeful he will once again be able to enjoy the sport he loved.

"I love being in the woods and this attack has certainly had an impact on me psychologically and mentally. I just hope I can go out in the woods again and enjoy myself," Scott B. told the Athens-Banner Herald.

He also said that during any future hunting trips, he will make sure he's accompanied by other hunters — and will be carrying additional weapons to prevent any future animal attacks.

Fox News Digital has attempted to reach the victim of the attack for further details.