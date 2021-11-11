How to celebrate Veterans Day 2021

Veterans Day is a chance to honor and celebrate the men and women who have served our country in the military.

There are many ways that people can celebrate the federal holiday, which falls on Nov. 11 every year.

Many areas of the country have Veterans Day parades or military events that people can attend and many retailers offer deals that veterans can take advantage of on Nov. 11.

National Park Service sites – many of which are even battlefields, military parks and historic sites – are free to veterans on Veterans Day, according to the NPS website.

Military.com recommends that people who want to honor veterans can donate to an organization that helps veterans, write a letter or postcard to a veteran they know or visit a VA hospital.

The military website also suggests asking a veteran about their military service or flying a flag, as long as it’s flown correctly.

People can also honor the veterans they know by simply thanking them for their service.

Just make sure you know the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Military.com said that confusing the two military-related holidays, "diminishes the importance of both."

