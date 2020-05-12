How to care for nails without the salon

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As the U.S. carefully reopens select businesses in some states, beauty salons remain closed across much of the country as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Though nail salons will slowly open their doors once again in states including Alabama, Florida and Ohio this week, your fingers and toes might be looking a little weathered from bread-baking, working from home or spring cleaning.

In the spirit of self-care, dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Mullans spoke with Fox News about how to keep nails healthy at home. A board-certified dermatologist with 23 years of clinical experience, Mullans practices both medical and cosmetic dermatology at her practice, Uptown Dermatology, in Houston. She also shared a few tips for staying safe at the salons when they ultimately reopen.

FOX NEWS: Amid the ongoing outbreak, how can people keep nails healthy at home without the salon?

Elizabeth Mullans: Take biotin, a vitamin that promotes nail growth. Keep the nails clean and the cuticles moisturized. Gently file down any nail chips. Avoid cutting the cuticles, as this can lead to a bacterial infection.

FOX: Without frequent manicures or pedicures from the professionals, fingernails and toenails might appear hard or brittle. If so, what might this say about general health?

Mullans: Fingernails may become weak and brittle due to frequent handwashing, especially in light of the COVID 19 pandemic. I recommend washing hands with a mild, fragrance-free bar or liquid soap.

Moisturize the hands and cuticles with lotion, cream or oils. DermaNail conditioner helps strengthen the nails; apply one to two times a day. Keep a strengthening nail polish on the nails, and remove nail polish with an acetone-free nail polish remover.

Cleaning products can also dry out the nails. Wear gloves when cleaning, and protect the nails with gloves when handwashing dishes and doing yard work. Nails may become weak and brittle from poor nutrition, too, so eat well-balanced meals and take vitamins.

FOX: As fingernails with gel, powder, acrylic, or other artificial manicures begin to grow out, what are some do’s and don’ts for safely removing these treatments on your own?

Mullans: Do not remove the artificial nails forcefully, because that can damage and weaken the fingernails. There are commercially available kits for removing artificial nails — it's best to follow the directions on the package.

Alternatively, you can use either an acetone or non-acetone nail polish remover. Use a coarse nail file to file off the acrylic coating first — being careful not to file the skin around the nails — then apply the nail polish remover.

When using acetone nail polish remover, apply it to the nails with a cotton ball, and protect the cuticles with petroleum jelly. Be careful not to leave the acetone on too long, as it can dry out and weaken the nails. When the acrylic starts to loosen, gently remove it with a cuticle stick or tweezers and buff off any remaining acrylic coating.

Follow the same procedure when using an acetone-free nail polish remover; the acrylic will take longer to loosen.

FOX: As nail salons across the country slowly reopen, albeit with modified operations and services, how can customers protect themselves when visiting?

Mullans: For general hygiene, make sure the manicurist washes their hands with soap and water or applies hand sanitizer before working with each client. They should also wear a mask. Instruments should be autoclaved and packaged; make sure you ask how the nail salon sterilizes their instruments. I also recommend asking the employee to remove the instruments from the sterile pouch in front of you. Do not allow them to clip the cuticles.

For pedicures, avoid having someone scrape off thick skin from soles of feet — this can result in cuts, which may lead to infection. It is also best to bring your own nail polish – base coat, polish and topcoat.