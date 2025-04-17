How Hooters hopes to remake itself, plus the latest REAL ID tips and tricks

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
FAMILY AFFAIR: Hooters is trying to change its image, doing away with its restaurant bikini nights and catering to a more family-friendly crowd.
FOOD FIGHT: A relationship drama involving food allergies and a woman's need to be "picky" about what she eats has driven plenty of social media input, with over 5,000 reactions and some 2,000 comments to date.
'REAL' RUSH: As Americans are scrambling to obtain REAL IDs, many motor vehicle bureaus are grappling to accommodate appointments.
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
AMAZON HAUL – Amazon's new affordable shopping experience is your chance to score big savings on everyday purchases. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion