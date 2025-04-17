Expand / Collapse search
How Hooters hopes to remake itself, plus the latest REAL ID tips and tricks

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

A Hooters waitress wearing a black top holds a plate of chicken wings. In the background are two Hooters waitresses in the traditional white and orange uniforms.

Hooters wants to put the focus back on food and customer service. (Torin Halsey/Times Record News/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

FAMILY AFFAIR: Hooters is trying to change its image, doing away with its restaurant bikini nights and catering to a more family-friendly crowd.

FOOD FIGHT: A relationship drama involving food allergies and a woman's need to be "picky" about what she eats has driven plenty of social media input, with over 5,000 reactions and some 2,000 comments to date.

'REAL' RUSH: As Americans are scrambling to obtain REAL IDs, many motor vehicle bureaus are grappling to accommodate appointments.

real id sign

REAL IDs will be required soon in order for U.S. air travelers to fly domestically, leaving DMVs struggling to meet demand. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

