Food safety experts avoid these menu items at restaurants — here's why

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

THAT BITES - Several attorneys who have litigated major foodborne outbreaks reveal what foods they won't order when dining out at restaurants.

FREEDOM FOOD - Wartime rationing shaped WWI-era Christmas dinners with wheat-saving dishes, sugar alternatives and other creative solutions.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

'AMERICAN KITCHEN' - Chef Shereen Pavlides shows chef David Burke how she crafts lasagna from scratch in the new Fox Nation culinary series.

'BEST APPLE PIE' - Kid Rock and his mother share their baking tips for the holidays.

RUN FOR THE BORDER - Taco Bell fans call it "a Christmas miracle" as a beloved menu item returns to the fast-food chain for a limited time.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS

'SUBSTITUTE SAUCE' - Hooters CEO Neil Kiefer reveals how many newly acquired locations operated without the signature wing sauce formula for decades, leaving customers feeling cheated.