Fire wipes out family's home with 'nothing left' except for one treasured item: See the video

A family that lost nearly all of their belongings in a devastating house fire in Ilocos Sur, Philippines, discovered a surprise as they rummaged through their ruined belongings after the incident.

Ruth Mary Repuyan and her family visited what was left of their home on November 27 after a fire left the structure heavily damaged — reducing most of their belongings to black ash and melted debris.

With nearly everything destroyed, the family began carefully searching through the wreckage to see if anything could be recovered.

While examining their things, Repuyan spotted a thick object partly buried under scorched rubble, as Viral Press reported.

Expecting the item to be burned like the rest of their belongings, Repuyan pulled the item free.

Startled, she discovered it was the family’s Bible — almost untouched by the fire.

In a video, she can be seen lifting the Bible from the ashes and flipping through its pages — which appear intact and unmarked despite the extensive damage to numerous objects around it.

Remarkably, the cover, spine and paper of the Bible show no visible signs of scorching or melting.

Nearby, she and her family located a second book — but it had been heavily damaged.

She said, "We will celebrate Christmas with nothing left. Everything was burnt, and the only thing we have is the Bible. This is a miracle."

The Philippines is home to over 99 million Christians, according to the latest Census of Population and Housing by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

There have been many previous reports of other cases in which Bibles remained undamaged in major house fires.

In the fall of 2024, for example, Cindy Cole, a 62-year-old grandmother from Nashville, Georgia, suffered the loss of her home during Hurricane Helene.

She was asleep in her bedroom when the storm was passing through during the night of Sept. 26. That's when she heard a voice — something she believed to be divine intervention, she later said, as Fox News Digital and others reported at the time.

"I had this little voice that kept saying, 'Get up! Go to another room in your house,’" she told news agency SWNS.

Cole said the "voice" came to her when she awoke to the sound of her electricity going out in the middle of the night.

"I laid there, and I heard it [again] … saying, ‘Get up! Go to another room,'" she said.

Cole got up and left the room, and within five minutes a large tree from her neighbor’s yard "crashed into the bedroom" and landed on her bed.

"I’m thinking it was the Lord telling me to move to another room," she said.

Cole said that when she went back into her bedroom to look at the damage, she was shocked to see her room completely destroyed — yet her Bible remained untouched.

She said at the time, "You cannot touch the word of the Lord. You cannot touch it."

In another instance, an Alabama man in 2019 said his grandfather’s Bible survived a Christmas tree fire that destroyed his Gulf Coast home.

The man's sister told Fox News at the time that the Bible was untouched by the flames or the firefighting efforts — saying it was in such good condition she "could’ve taken it to church."

Brittany Kasko and Caleb Parke contributed reporting.