Americans grounded without REAL ID, long DMV waits turn to other options

Americans coast to coast are rushing to obtain REAL IDS while many motor vehicle bureaus are grappling to accommodate appointments.

With the deadline of May 7 approaching, air travelers at domestic airports and people entering some federal buildings must have a REAL ID.

Some Americans are considering alternatives if they're struggling to get DMV appointments to obtain the new identification.

On Monday in New Jersey, the Department of Motor Vehicles (NJDMV) website showed "0 appointments available" for REAL ID services on its site; it has now added additional time slots.

Virginia DMVs have launched Saturday events for people to get their REAL IDs, while some offices in California have extended their hours.

Other identification forms that will be accepted in lieu of a REAL ID are a valid U.S. passport or passport card; DHS trusted traveler cards such as Global Entry; Department of Defense IDs; permanent resident cards; and border crossing cards.

For those who do not have those IDs on hand, some AAA branches in six states are offering services to get a REAL ID.

"In Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York, DMV/RMV services at AAA branches are free for all AAA members," the AAA site notes.

"In Connecticut, AAA members from outside AAA Northeast territory pay $6 for DMV services and non-members pay $8," the site adds.

The site says there is no additional cost for the REAL ID itself.

"If not at renewal, only the standard duplicate license fees would apply," states the site.

"AAA offers DMV services in 22 states, ranging from vehicle registrations, titling, tags, license renewals, issuing new licenses, and/or REAL ID," an AAA spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"Got the passport card in addition to my book and I just carry that."

"Of those 22 states, 6 states offer REAL ID services: FL, KS, MA, MN, OH, and RI. Regulations regarding private organizations offering DMV services (and what type of services offered) vary by state," the spokesperson added.

AAA does not have plans to roll out DMV services in additional states, the organization said.

The processing time for an expedited passport is two to three weeks with additional fees, according to the State Department's website.

Many Americans have taken to social media to share their frustrations, with some seeking more alternatives.

"The REAL ID situation in Kentucky is such a sh--show that I’m completely bypassing it and just getting a passport next week," a man posted on X.

"To all the PANICANS, you do NOT need a REAL ID if you have a passport," posted one X user.

Another user responded, "That's what I did... Got the passport card in addition to my book and I just carry that."

"I’m in SC and it was easier getting a passport," shared one X user.

A woman on X shared, "Not everyone wants, or needs, a REAL ID. A passport or passport card (less expensive) can be used for domestic air travel and entrance to restricted federal buildings."

"If you need to switch and the DMV is too crazy where you are, just apply for a passport with the passport card, and you can use that instead," advised one user.

A man posted, "Use your passport. It works when you don't have a REAL ID yet."