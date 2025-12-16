Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Newsletter

Holiday drink enjoyed by millions may weaken your bones, experts say

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
A woman holds a cup of hot chocolate while sitting near a Christmas tree.

Hot cocoa season is here, but the sugar may be melting your bone strength. (iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

HOT TAKE - Your favorite holiday drink may weaken your bones, experts are warning.

ROLL REVERSAL - New research reveals that a certain type of bread can actually help relieve constipation symptoms.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

'AMERICAN KITCHEN' - Celebrity chef David Burke shares a spice-crusted prime rib recipe.

Chef David Burke puts sauce on a Christmas dish.

Celebrity chef David Burke shares his roasted spice-crusted prime rib recipe that's perfect for Christmas. (Fox Nation)

'COWBOY' COMEBACK - YouTube star "Cowboy" Kent Rollins reveals the meat that is making a resurgence in American households and why it's one of the healthiest options.

'OVERRATED?' - A holiday drink goes viral on TikTok as shoppers rush to try the limited flavor.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue