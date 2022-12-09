Eight-year-old Spaniel mix surrendered by his family in New York is hoping for a second chance

A handsome brown-and-black Spaniel mix is in the market for a new family.

Eight-year-old Zeke is currently up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York.

The family that previously owned Zeke could no longer take care of the dog and surrendered him, ARF said — and from there, the dog found his way into ARF’s care.

The rescue group described Zeke to Fox News Digital as "friendly, smart and lovable."

Zeke walks "perfectly" on a leash, always looking back for guidance — and is housebroken.

The pup makes great eye contact, the rescue said, and loves to sit for his favorite snack: string cheese.

"Word is, he will do just about anything for string cheese," ARF said.

Although Zeke may need a few meetings to get used to new owners, according to his description on ARF’s website, a long walk with treats "may do the trick," the group added.

Once he bonds with others, Zeke is known for being "playful and outgoing."

"This happy boy will put a smile on your face!" ARF wrote.

"If you're looking for a dog to be your best friend, Zeke is your guy."

Anyone interested in adopting this pet can learn more at arfhamptons.com.

