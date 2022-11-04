Hotel look: The Jimmy Buffett resort in the Dominican Republic

As temperatures dip it may be easy to start reminiscing about summer's warm weather days.

The Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic is the most recent of Jimmy Buffett's resorts around the world, and it appears to be designed for laid-back luxury.

Located on the white-sand Jaunillo Beach and a quick flight from many U.S. cities, it's a 20-minute ride from Punta Cana International Airport to the resort.

The all-inclusive Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana boasts a 4.5 out of 5 — or "Excellent" rating on TripAdvisor.

From the 5 o’Clock Somewhere bar to the St. Somewhere Spa to the LandShark Brewery, the theme is entirely Buffett — complete with complimentary flip-flops.

The resort, owned by the Karisma brand, is home to 10 restaurants and five bars, including the only LandShark Brewery and Grill outside the U.S.

There's also a steakhouse named for Buffett himself, plus Frank & Lola's Italian Trattoria (back from their second honeymoon in Pensacola) and RumRunners, among others.

Room service is available 24 hours each day.

There are three pools and 519 suites, among them 40 villas.

Recently added is a private adults-only section named Hammock within the resort that includes an adults-only pool, restaurant and bar.

But the most sought-after room — and the most expensive — is the Jimmy Buffett Suite.

The premier suite at Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana features a large balcony with Caribbean Sea views, a private bar, a chef's kitchen and a dining table for 10 — intended for dinner parties planned with the resort's private chef.

Located on the top floor of the resort's main building, Margaritaville Island Reserve's signature suite is priced from about $8,000 per night and sleeps three adults or two adults and two children.

Buffett has arguably been known for promoting a lifestyle of doing a lot of relaxing with his restaurants, bars, retail stores, hotels and resorts.

Another Margaritaville Island Reserve will open in Mexico's Riviera Maya in 2023.