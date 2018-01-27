Expand / Collapse search
Hope Hicks turns heads in Davos looks

By Chris Perez | New York Post
The stylish Oval Office staffer is winning praise for her chic look abroad.

Hope Hicks has a habit of turning heads — and she proved it once again at the World Economic Forum on Friday.

The White House communications director stepped out in a stunning pair of taupe suede, thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots, priced at $798, and a navy blue wrap dress.

The White House Communications Director sported a navy wrap dress on Jan. 26.

She rounded out the ensemble with some pearl earrings and a beige coat, which she took off during President Trump’s speech Friday.

Hicks paired her beige coat and boots with a black bag in Davos, Switzerland.

Twitter users quickly noticed Hicks’ look, with some chiding the 29-year-old for the outfit — and others praising Trump’s closest aide.

“Looking like a pro,” tweeted one person. “She’s trying her hardest to nudge Melania aside,” another joked.

Hicks has been known to draw stares with her duds in the past. Last year, she donned a form-fitting tuxedo and matching bow tie at a Japanese state dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Hicks made headlines when she wore a tuxedo to a state dinner in Japan.

“Hope steals the show,” a Twitter user wrote at the time. “Wow impressive suit ..gorgeous.”

-With Post wires

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.