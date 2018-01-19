How to get Meghan Markle’s messy bun

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry headed into England's Cardiff Castle on Jan. 18, excited fans praised not only the princess-to-be’s warmth and poise during her third official appearance, but also her messy bun.

Fashion aficionados around the globe were quick to note that this is the second time the “Suits” star has publically sported a low, loose knot, likely before clamoring to copy the look themselves.

QUEEN'S ELIZABETH'S FAVORED BRA SHOP LOSES PRIVILEGES OVER FORMER OWNER'S BOOK

According to YouTuber Juicystar07, achieving a Markle-esque knot is easy for those with shoulder-length hair. After dividing one’s hair along the natural part and sectioning off two face-flattering tendrils, the vlogger suggests adding waves with a hot curling iron to a “messy, low” ponytail before tying hair into a bun, then teasing and tucking the tendrils back with hairspray as well.

Markle won a lot of fans the first time she sported the California-cool look, after making an appearance with her fiancé in London on Jan. 9. The Twitterverse championed the effortless 'do, heralding the former actress as "a relatable princess" and dubbing its informality as "the most American thing in the world.”

“It looks like she just chucked her hair up in a bun 2 minutes before she had to leave the palace. I like it,” one cheeky user quipped.

A far cry from the Duchess of Cambridge’s voluminous blowouts and hairnetted chignons, Markle’s stamp on a go-to hairstyle signals her independnece as she prepares for royal life.

VICTORIA BECKHAM SLAMMED OVER 'SICKLY SKINNY' MODEL IN AD CAMPAIGN

In fact, her free-spirited aesthetic draws parallels to another woman close to Harry’s heart: Princess Diana. From doing away from fussy gloves and frumpy hats, Elite Daily recalls that the beloved icon was never shy in blazing her own sartorial trail, either.

As the world eagerly awaits the couple’s May 19, 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle, all bets are off as to whether or not Markle will top a glamorous, authentic knot with a tiara on the big day.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS