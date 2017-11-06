White House's Hope Hicks wore a tuxedo to Japan state dinner

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, has people talking about her edgy look at Monday night’s state dinner with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The 29-year-old surprised some at the dinner – put on by Japan’s government for President Trump during his current visit – by ditching her usual colorful dresses for a sharp black-and-white tuxedo and slouchy bow tie.

Twitter users have been enjoying the androgynous look, which Hicks dressed up with a feminine pink lip and smoky eye.

One user tweeted that Hicks had stolen with show with her “impressive suit.”

Another simply described the look as “chic.”

Hicks was appointed to White House Communications Director on Sept. 12. She had previously worked as the White House Director of Strategic Communications.