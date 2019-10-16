Homeowner censors Halloween decoration after HOA found the mooning pumpkin man offensive

A man in Georgia is getting some serious side-eye from his homeowner’s association for a very cheeky Halloween display set up in front of his home.

Mike O’Neill, of North Fulton, recently put up his Halloween decorations, which include a pumpkin man appearing to bend over and moon passersby with his orange, pumpkiny buttocks. The “mooning pumpkin man” was supposed to “make people laugh and have a little fun,” O’Neill told CBS46, but the HOA apparently doesn’t find it funny at all.

The HOA reached out to O’Neill, claiming others in the neighborhood had made complaints about it being offensive, especially those with young children, the news outlet reported.

O’Neill censored the pumpkin man with a sign that read “censored by GBHOA” referring to the Grogan’s Bluff Home Owner’s Association. The censoring reportedly did not go over well with the association, either.

The outlet reports that O’Neill has been putting up the decoration since 2008, and only received complaints about it this year.

Many on social media, however, did not find the mooning pumpkin man offensive and hit out at HOA’s policies.

“I would have told HOA to kiss my pumpkins,” one person commented.

“HOAs are the WORST!” another wrote.

“There's nothing wrong with that, I've seen other post like that on facebook. It's just for fun. I'm sure they'll more out there like them,” one person wrote.

“I guess some people just don’t have a sense of humor these days,” another commented on Twitter.

Mike O’Neill and the HOA’s Kathleen Neitzel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.