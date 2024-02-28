Boy, 11, makes portrait of world leader from 1,764 Rubik’s Cubes, sets sights on breaking world record

A schoolboy has completed one of his largest portraits yet by using over 1,500 Rubik’s Cubes to resemble the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Henil Soni is an 11-year-old from Harwich, Essex, England, who began his infatuation with the handheld puzzle when he was just five years old, according to SWNS, the British news service.

Soni, who can now solve the well-known puzzle in mere seconds, is taking his talents to a larger scale by making portraits out of the colors on the cube.

In just five days, he created a portrait of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the U.K. from 1,764 Rubik’s Cubes.

The child's mom, Priyanka Soni, said her son worked on the project for two hours each day after school.

"He is so proud of his portraits and shows them to all [of] his friends at school," she said.

Priyanka Soni said her son chose Prime Minister Sunak because he's a well-known face and gives a nod to the family's home country.

The 35-year-old mom of two said the portrait measured 42 by 42 inches — but her son has much bigger hopes in the future.

She said he hopes to one day break a Guinness World Record by creating a puzzle mosaic out of 2,500 Rubik’s Cubes — most of which are already in their home.

"There are already 2,000 Rubik’s Cubes in my house, and no one is allowed to go in the front room while Henil [is] creating," she told SWNS.

She added, "We’ve had to move all the sofas out because the portraits are too big, and we don’t have enough space."

Henil Soni also expressed interest in creating a 50 by 50-inch portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and one of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the future.

The current Guinness World Record for the most contributions to a rotating puzzle cube mosaic was reached in Dec. 2023 with 1,228 pieces.

Soni will need to arrange a Guinness World Record meeting in order to officially take over the title in the future.