Home burned to studs sells 'significantly over' $850K listing price

A California home that was destroyed down to its "bare bones" is now under contract with an accepted offer reaching well over the original, $850,000 asking price.

The four bedroom, two bathroom, 2,395-square-foot dwelling is located in the city of Walnut Creek – roughly 1.5 hours from San Francisco.

"Bring your contractor, architect, and designer: this is more than a fixer and the potential is limited only by imagination," read the listing for the single-family residence.

Despite its appearance, seller’s agent Melinda Byrne of Key Realty told FOX News that she expected the house to sell for the amount that it did being that it sits in a "gorgeous neighborhood," she said.

"The high school is one of the best in the area. It’s also very close to Mount Diablo State Park, so it's surrounded by beautiful hiking trails, horses, walking trails galore and you’re really close to shopping," Byrne said. "So, where this home is located is in a prime area."

While Byrne admitted that people hunting for fixer-uppers typically hope for all four walls to be standing, she feels this listing still appealed to buyers as they can see what they’re in for in regard to electrical and plumbing.

"That makes it easier to do remodeling," she said.

The fire, which Byrne said took place mid-Sept. 2020, may have started in the garage. At the time, local news reported on a blaze taking place on the same block at 3:12 a.m. "There was no immediate report of injuries," the site, News24/680, wrote.

The home was on the market for three days with eight offers, Byrne said.

It has since made headlines for the pending sale being "significantly over listing price," Byrne said, adding the viral moment is the "craziest thing" that’s ever happened in her 30-plus years working in real estate.